News Briefs
Published 1:30 am Friday, June 5, 2026
Pacific Landing grand opening in Seabrook
Seabrook will hold the grand opening of Pacific Landing with a lively summer kick-off in the heart of town on Friday, June 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. This addition to Seabrook’s Town Center brings together new shops, dining experiences, gathering spaces, and ocean views just steps from the beach.
The evening will feature ribbon cuttings for several new Seabrook businesses, including:
Koko’s Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Bellwether Cafe
Sol-ful
Basecamp
Sprig & Swell
Lips & Lids
Guests are invited to explore the newest spaces, enjoy curated bites and refreshing beverages from Seabrook’s catering team, and soak in the energy of Market Street with shopping, games, and community celebration.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to tour the newly completed Newhart home during a special open house showcasing a setting for group stays in the center of town.
Grays Harbor Stream Team hosts trash cleanup event
Join us for an upcoming Satsop Boat Launch Trash Cleanup and Tire Removal Event. We’ll be assisting WDFW to help keep their Satsop boat launches clean.
Location: Double Bridges Boat Lunch, Olympic Hwy in Elma
Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
No experience needed. We provide all tools and equipment. Please bring weather ready clothes and a water bottle.
RSVP: https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/wdfw-double-bridges-boat-launch-trash-cleanup.
Be on the lookout for False brome
Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control Board is asking residents to be on the lookout for False brome. This Class A noxious weed has been found in neighboring counties at rest stops, campgrounds and parks.
False brome is a perennial, loosely tufted grass with upright stems. To tell it apart from other bunch grasses, look for “nodding” nature of seeds and leaves and overall hairiness. The plant can grow in disturbed forests, riparian corridors and prairies. If found, contact ghnoxiousweed@gmail.com.
Ocean Shore Fire Department promotes three
At a recent Ocean Shores City Council meeting, the Ocean Shores Fire Department celebrated the promotions of three of our members with a badge pinning ceremony.
Captain Jeremy Towery
Lieutenant Michael Rifenberg
Lieutenant Kaleb Towery
“Their leadership, dedication, and professionalism will greatly benefit our city, as they have already proven themselves ready for this next step. We are very proud of all of them,” OSFD said in a Facebook post.
Also, Captain Joe Hoffman was recognized for 20 years of dedicated service to the City of Ocean Shores Fire Department.
Cornell earns Beacon Award
Katie Cornell, Cardiopulmonary, is the Harbor Regional Health Beacon Award recipient for May 2026.
Here is what was said about Cornell:
Taking time with a patient undergoing a major, high risk surgery to make the patient feel comfortable. Very kind interaction that had a clear positive effect on the patient.
From her Director:
While Katie is a newer employee with the department, it comes as no surprise to see her nominated for a Beacon Award. Katie is the definition of “team player.” Within her first few months with us as a new grad RT she’s learned TWO charting systems, our entire outpatient process, and she’s already shown to be an excellent teacher further advancing our RT and nursing students. A lot was asked of Katie from the start, and she handled every request with professionalism and an optimistic outlook. She’s quick to offer help to her co-workers, and her patients truly benefit from her thorough eye and attention to detail. We’re all so excited for Katie’s future as she continues to establish herself as a skilled practitioner, and I’m so proud of her for everything she’s accomplished so far.
Cornell will receive the following:
Beacon Award lanyard and Lighting the Way Pin
Framed Certificate with the poem about lighthouses-the symbol of the Beacon Award
Parking space for a month
Some of her “favorite things
Cornell is now in the running for the 2026 Lighting the Way Legend Award.
Elma Police Department to hold town hall
On June 24, the Elma Police Department will hold a town hall at the Elma Community Safety & Service Building at 6:00 p.m. Topics to be discussed include creating an Elma Community Block Watch and Volunteers in Policing (VIP).
YMCA of Grays Harbor Free Park & Play Kickoff Party
The YMCA of Grays Harbor hosts its free Park & Play Kickoff Party on June 17 at Finch Playfield from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Bring the whole family for an afternoon packed with FUN, including:
FREE Bike Raffle – Win a bike!
Foam Machine Fun
Basketball Activities
Spray Park Open and Running
Games and Activities
Snacks
Prizes & Giveaways
Face Painting
and more
Community partners will join in with activities, free prizes, resources, and family-friendly fun for everyone. Whether you’re looking to cool off, play games, win prizes, or connect with your community, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Bring your friends, neighbors, and family and help the YMCA kick off Park & Play season.