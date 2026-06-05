News Briefs

Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control Board is asking residents to be on the lookout for False brome.

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Pacific Landing grand opening in Seabrook

Seabrook will hold the grand opening of Pacific Landing with a lively summer kick-off in the heart of town on Friday, June 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. This addition to Seabrook’s Town Center brings together new shops, dining experiences, gathering spaces, and ocean views just steps from the beach.

The evening will feature ribbon cuttings for several new Seabrook businesses, including:

Koko’s Restaurant & Tequila Bar

Bellwether Cafe

Sol-ful

Basecamp

Sprig & Swell

Lips & Lids

Guests are invited to explore the newest spaces, enjoy curated bites and refreshing beverages from Seabrook’s catering team, and soak in the energy of Market Street with shopping, games, and community celebration.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to tour the newly completed Newhart home during a special open house showcasing a setting for group stays in the center of town.

Grays Harbor Stream Team hosts trash cleanup event

Join us for an upcoming Satsop Boat Launch Trash Cleanup and Tire Removal Event. We’ll be assisting WDFW to help keep their Satsop boat launches clean.

Location: Double Bridges Boat Lunch, Olympic Hwy in Elma

Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

No experience needed. We provide all tools and equipment. Please bring weather ready clothes and a water bottle.

RSVP: https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/wdfw-double-bridges-boat-launch-trash-cleanup.

Be on the lookout for False brome

Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control Board is asking residents to be on the lookout for False brome. This Class A noxious weed has been found in neighboring counties at rest stops, campgrounds and parks.

False brome is a perennial, loosely tufted grass with upright stems. To tell it apart from other bunch grasses, look for “nodding” nature of seeds and leaves and overall hairiness. The plant can grow in disturbed forests, riparian corridors and prairies. If found, contact ghnoxiousweed@gmail.com.

Ocean Shore Fire Department promotes three

At a recent Ocean Shores City Council meeting, the Ocean Shores Fire Department celebrated the promotions of three of our members with a badge pinning ceremony.

Captain Jeremy Towery

Lieutenant Michael Rifenberg

Lieutenant Kaleb Towery

“Their leadership, dedication, and professionalism will greatly benefit our city, as they have already proven themselves ready for this next step. We are very proud of all of them,” OSFD said in a Facebook post.

Also, Captain Joe Hoffman was recognized for 20 years of dedicated service to the City of Ocean Shores Fire Department.

Cornell earns Beacon Award

Katie Cornell, Cardiopulmonary, is the Harbor Regional Health Beacon Award recipient for May 2026.

Here is what was said about Cornell:

Taking time with a patient undergoing a major, high risk surgery to make the patient feel comfortable. Very kind interaction that had a clear positive effect on the patient.

From her Director:

While Katie is a newer employee with the department, it comes as no surprise to see her nominated for a Beacon Award. Katie is the definition of “team player.” Within her first few months with us as a new grad RT she’s learned TWO charting systems, our entire outpatient process, and she’s already shown to be an excellent teacher further advancing our RT and nursing students. A lot was asked of Katie from the start, and she handled every request with professionalism and an optimistic outlook. She’s quick to offer help to her co-workers, and her patients truly benefit from her thorough eye and attention to detail. We’re all so excited for Katie’s future as she continues to establish herself as a skilled practitioner, and I’m so proud of her for everything she’s accomplished so far.

Cornell will receive the following:

Beacon Award lanyard and Lighting the Way Pin

Framed Certificate with the poem about lighthouses-the symbol of the Beacon Award

Parking space for a month

Some of her “favorite things

Cornell is now in the running for the 2026 Lighting the Way Legend Award.

Elma Police Department to hold town hall

On June 24, the Elma Police Department will hold a town hall at the Elma Community Safety & Service Building at 6:00 p.m. Topics to be discussed include creating an Elma Community Block Watch and Volunteers in Policing (VIP).

YMCA of Grays Harbor Free Park & Play Kickoff Party

The YMCA of Grays Harbor hosts its free Park & Play Kickoff Party on June 17 at Finch Playfield from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Bring the whole family for an afternoon packed with FUN, including:

FREE Bike Raffle – Win a bike!

Foam Machine Fun

Basketball Activities

Spray Park Open and Running

Games and Activities

Snacks

Prizes & Giveaways

Face Painting

and more

Community partners will join in with activities, free prizes, resources, and family-friendly fun for everyone. Whether you’re looking to cool off, play games, win prizes, or connect with your community, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Bring your friends, neighbors, and family and help the YMCA kick off Park & Play season.