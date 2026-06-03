Hoquiam Police Department arrests teen for brandishing a firearm

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Hoquiam police officers responded to the 2800 block of Aberdeen Avenue following a report of an unlawful display of a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a juvenile male had allegedly pointed a firearm at another juvenile. With the assistance of the Aberdeen Police Department and the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, officers quickly secured and contained the area.

During the investigation, officers located a 13-year-old suspect as he was attempting to flee the area. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Hoquiam Police Department pending transfer to Juvenile Detention on criminal charges.

This remains an active investigation, and additional information may be released as it becomes available.

“The Hoquiam Police Department would like to thank the Aberdeen Police Department and the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and rapid response,” Hoquiam Police Department said via Facebook.