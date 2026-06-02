Grays Harbor College Foundation accepting scholarship applications

The Grays Harbor College Foundation is now accepting applications for the summer scholarship cycle. Students attending Grays Harbor College are eligible to receive up to $5,000 per academic year; scholarships awarded through the summer application cycle will be applied to the 2026-2027 academic year.

“Over the nine years that I have served as the Foundation’s Executive Director, it has been my honor to witness the continued growth of our ability to connect GHC students with the funding to support their

academic endeavors,” says Lisa J. Smith. “Our community is deeply philanthropic, and it is a privilege to

build relationships with both our students and the donors who are so deeply committed to their neighbors’ educations.”

The GHC Foundation stewards hundreds of donor-funded scholarships, and applicants will be considered for all awards for which they are eligible through a single application. For current and interested students seeking additional information on scholarship opportunities, application guidelines and eligibility requirements are available on the Foundation’s website at ghc.foundation/students/general-scholarships. The summer scholarship cycle runs through July 23.

To make a gift to the Grays Harbor College Foundation and ensure that students continue to be supported in their educational journeys, please visit ghc.foundation/ways-to-give or contact the Foundation staff by email at foundation@ghc.edu or by phone at 360-538-2522.