Farmers Markets around Grays Harbor
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, June 2, 2026
The start of summer means its time for farmers markets to pop up around the county and an opportunity to support local farmers and businesses. Here’s a roundup of farmers markets that have published their schedules for the summer. A few are new, such as the farmers market in Porter, and some are returning favorites, like the Hoquiam Farmers Market.
Elma
Markets will be held every Friday beginning on June 19 to Sept. 4, no market on July 31
Dave Osgood Visitor Center, 222 W. Main
Time: 2 to 7 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.elmachamber.org/events to sign up.
Hoquiam
Markets will be held every Sunday
1941 Riverside Ave. at Vasa Hall
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There may be vendor slots available. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574215674243.
Montesano
Markets will be held every Saturday in July and Aug.
Fleet Park, W Pioneer Ave. at 1st St.
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.facebook.com/montesanochamber.
Ocean Shores
Markets will be held every Saturday beginning on June 6 to Sept. 5
Chance a la Mer, across from the Convention Center
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.oceanshorescitymarket.com/
Porter
Markets will be held July 18, Aug. 15, and Sept. 19
Sharon Grange #800, 912 South Bank Road
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.grange.org/sharonwa800/ to sign up.
Seabrook
Markets will be held on Saturdays, beginning on June 27
Market Street
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.seabrookwa.com/events/seabrook-town-events/seabrook-saturday-markets/.