Ocean Shores 2026 Festival of Colors set for first weekend in June

The 2026 Festival of Colors is set for June 4 through 7 in Ocean Shores.

The 2026 Festival of Colors will take place from June 4–7 on the beach off the Chance a la Mer approach in Ocean Shores. Also, Grays Harbor Festival of Colors has announced that Team Evidence will join Quad Squad Northwest as part of the festival’s featured fliers.

The Grays Harbor Festival of Colors is billed as the premier kite festival on the West Coast. This event is made for kite fliers of all skill levels with special events for kids. In the past, kite fliers have come from as far away as India.

2026 Festival Schedule

Event times are subject to change depending on weather and wind conditions.

Thursday, June 4

7 to 9 a.m. Single line and event kite field set up.

Sea Creature themed kite fly. Come out and fly your Sea Creature kites, ground displays and line laundry.

Kite flying demos by Quad Squad NW Kite Team and Team Evidence on the Sport Kite Field.

Friday, June 5

Arches and train themed fly. Come out and fly your arches and trains during the day.

Kite flying demos by Quad Squad NW Kite Team and Team Evidence on the Sport Kite Field.

At Dusk: Lighted kite fly. Judging at 9:30 p.m. Award will be presented at the Saturday dinner.

Saturday, June 6

On the Special Event Field (North of Beach Approach)

Fighter kite demos/lessons

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids Kite Making. First 200 kids get to make a kite, to take and fly.

11 a.m. Mass Ascension No. 1: Flat/bowed or soft kites. An event pin will be given out to the first 25 registered participants. Judges will determine the top three kites flown and award a special limited-edition pin.

Noon Running of the BOLS

1 p.m. Mass Ascension No. 2: Delta or cellular kites. An event pin will be given out to the first 25 registered participants. Judges will determine the top-three kites flown and award a special limited-edition pin.

On the Sport and Multi-line Field (South of Beach Approach)

Kite flying demos by Quad Squad NW Kite Team, Team Evidence, and various dual line kite fliers. Dual-line and quad-line flying lessons.

Sunday, June 7

On the Special Event Field (North of Beach Approach)

Fighter kite demos/lessons

10 a.m. Mass Ascension No. 3: Patriotic kites. An event pin will be given out to the first 25 registered participants. Judges will determine the top three kites flown and award a special limited-edition pin.

11 a.m. Kids Kite Mega Fly

On the Sport and Multi-line Field (South of Beach Approach)

Kite flying demos by Quad Squad NW Kite Team, Team Evidence, and various dual line kite fliers. Dual-line and qauad-line flying lessons.