Mystery writer Brian Anderson to hold book launch at Harbor Books

Mystery writer Brian Anderson, lately of Ocean Shores, is set to launch the fifth novel in the Lyle Dahms series, Ragged in the Rain, at Harbor Books in Hoquiam on Sunday, June 28 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Anderson will read an excerpt and copies will be available for purchase and signing.

The Lyle Dahms mystery series is known for its sharp dialogue, moral complexity, and atmospheric settings. A former operations director for the Emergency Feeding Program of Seattle and King County and manager of the Pike Market Food Bank, Anderson brings authentic insight into the social realities that underpin his fiction.

About the book

When his best friend’s sister vanishes with a man known for his drug habit, Minneapolis private investigator Lyle Dahms heads to Seattle to bring her home. But the city he finds is nothing like the postcards — its rain-soaked streets hide a growing homelessness crisis, predatory dealers, and police who don’t want an outsider stirring up trouble.

Searching for the missing woman, Dahms leans on unlikely allies — an elderly Filipino food bank volunteer with sharp instincts and a handful of strangers whose loyalties shift like the weather. Each lead pulls him deeper into a world ruled by desperation where trust is scarce and danger waits around every corner.

Far from home and increasingly out of his depth, Dahms must decide how much he’s willing to risk to keep a promise. Because the truth behind the young woman’s disappearance is darker than he imagined — and finding her may cost him far more than he came to give.

Harbor Books is located at 720 Simpson Ave. in Hoquiam.