Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from May 7 to May 18

Porthole Pub Bar & Grill — 893 Pt Brown Ave. NW, Ocean Shores

May 7 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 15

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Employees working without a valid Washington State Food Worker Card. Cards not posted for all staff.

Corrective Actions: All food employees must have a valid Washington State Food Worker Card within 14 days of hire. Staff must obtain a new Food Worker Card before next shift. Please make sure all cards are posted.

2: Opened package of deli ham slices date marked 4/15 and roast beef slices date marked 4/20.

Corrective Actions: Deli meats must be served, frozen, or discarded within 7 days of opening or prepared (sliced). Corrected by discarding.

Additional Comments

Please post a copy of your Certified Food Protection Manager certification.

Subway — 172 W Chance a La Mer NW, Ocean Shores

May 7 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Following up on a complaint regarding a green stink bug found in a sandwich on 4/9/2026. Upon entering, the back door was open and some flying insects were observed inside. If the door is to remain open, a screen door needs to be installed.

Sanitizer was not reading in the three-compartment sink, was made earlier this morning and the temperature was at 77°F. Establishment uses QT-44. Testing solution should be between 65-75°F.

The meat slicer uses chlorine sanitizer.

Replace the paper towels in the dispenser as soon as they run out.

We observed single-use utensils and sauce cups stored beneath the hand sink soap dispenser. These items must be stored away from the handwashing area to prevent contamination from water or residue dripping from hands during handwashing.

Lighthouse Suites Inn — 491 Damon Rd. NW, Ocean Shores

May 7 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Dishwasher rinse temp was good (hot water sanitizing): 195°F

Everything looked great. Thank you.

Ocean Paradise Hotel & Resort — 773 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, Ocean Shores

May 7 – Food Inspection Type – Complaint

Red – 50

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Person-In-Charge (PIC) does not have control of red high risk factors and did not provide correct responses to key food safety questions about food operation. Items listed in the violations section can directly cause foodborne illness.

Corrective Actions: Person-In-Charge (PIC) must be knowledgeable about foodborne disease prevention and requirements to control food safety risks at the food establishment. Corrected by educating operator during the inspection. A follow-up inspection is required.

2: Water from the handwashing sink in the kitchen was measured at 82°F after after running for over 5 minutes.

Corrective Actions: Handwash sink must provide water of at least 100°F. A booster heater is required to be installed. PIC will make necessary adjustments to sink temperature within 7 days. Immediate corrective action: run the water for 10-15 minutes before beginning food service to ensure water is hot for handwashing.

3: Sausages (61°F) and tater tots (75°F) were sitting on the counter without temperature control and unlabeled.

Corrective Actions: Food using time as a public health control (TPHC) must be clearly labeled or otherwise marked to ensure food is served or discarded within 4 hours. Corrected by putting the sausage back in the refrigerator. The tater tots were discarded during the inspection, and the correct preparation and hot holding procedures were discussed with the operator.

4: Chemicals were not used according to the manufacturer’s label instructions. Fabuloso, bleach, and Lysol were being mixed together and diluted with water in disinfectant spray bottles. Chemical products cannot be mixed. Establishment did not have test strips on site to measure the concentration of the sanitizer solution.

Corrective Actions: Chemicals must be used according to the manufacturer’s label instructions. The operator was instructed on the proper preparation and use of sanitizer solutions. A new sanitizer bottle was prepared on site using only bleach and water at the correct concentration. Test strips were provided during the inspection to measure the sanitizer concentration. Establishment must purchase bleach test strips. Use test strips to measure the concentration of the sanitizer each time a new bottle is made.

Additional Comments

Complaint inspection conducted today. Complaint was received regarding under-temperature food in the steam table and possible foodborne illness. Complaint was discussed with the operator.

Upon beginning the inspection, the operator immediately put on gloves without first washing their hands. No food preparation was taking place at the time; however, this serves as a reminder that handwashing must always occur before donning gloves. If handling or preparing food, employees are required to wash their hands prior to putting on gloves.

Dishes were being scrubbed with soap and water, rinsed, and then left to dry in the third compartment of the three-compartment sink. This is not the correct dishwashing procedure. Dishes must be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. The third compartment of the sink must be filled with an approved sanitizer solution, such as bleach and water, for sanitizing dishes. After sanitizing, dishes must be moved to the drying rack above the three-compartment sink to air dry. Our office recommends removing the liner from the drying rack to allow water to properly drip into the sink. Dry dishes currently stored on the rack should be put away to provide adequate space for sanitized dishes to air dry.

The microwaves and sink do not appear to meet NSF standards. Equipment upgrades may be required during the next plan review.

If the establishment would like to add in-house boiled eggs to the menu, a plan review will be required. Our office will provide a change of menu application. Submittal of application does not guarantee approval.

Fully cooked chicken nuggets and taquitos from Costco may be added to the menu at this time, as the reheating process is consistent with other approved menu items: remove items from the freezer, reheat in the oven to 165°F or above, and then place directly into the steam table for hot holding at 135°F or above.

The operator stated that tater tots are being “par-cooked” by heating them initially, cooling them to room temperature on the counter, and then reheating them when the steam table needs to be refilled. This is not an approved process. Tater tots are a TCS food and were observed holding at 75°F. The tater tots were discarded during the inspection, and the correct preparation and hot holding procedures were discussed with the operator.

Grays Harbor County policy 2013-1 states that if any food establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red critical points then they will be placed on a re-inspection status. Re-inspection fees apply. Since this is your first reinspection in the calendar year, the reinspection fee is $176. Our office will return to conduct a re-inspection within 30 days. If any previously cited red violations are observed again, a 2nd re-inspection will be required with a fee of $269 and a 2nd re-inspection will occur within 10 days.

Montesano Quick Stop — 405 S Main St., Montesano

May 8 – Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 25

Blue – 15

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Lack of records documenting valid Food Worker Cards for employees.

Corrective Actions: Food worker cards must be displayed or available for review during inspection. Provide copies of food worker cards within 3 days.

2: Some of the deli sandwiches in the customer reach-in found without date marking. Unable to determine the date prepared. Roast beef in the prep cooler held longer than 7 days.

Corrective Actions: RTE TCS foods at high-risk for Listeria monocytogenes must be date marked. Improperly date marked must be discarded if past date (7 days after opening), or corrected (if the date of purchase/opening can be validated). Corrected by discarding all sandwiches and the opened package of roast beef.

3: Sanitizing solution in the bleach bucket used for food-contact surfaces is measured above the allowable concentration (200 ppm).

Corrective Actions: Chemical sanitizers must meet the tolerance requirements. Corrected by remaking the bleach sanitizer and testing it to verify proper concentration.

4: Purple degreaser found in a spray bottle without labeling. This was noted in your last inspection report.

Corrective Actions: Working containers of chemicals taken from bulk supplies must be clearly identified with the common name of the product. Corrected by labeling container.

5: Deli sandwiches, burritos, and other grab-n-go foods made in house are not labeled. This was noted in your last inspection report. Hard boiled eggs in commercial packaging not labeled for individual sale.

Corrective Actions: Food labels must include the common name of the food, a list of ingredients, quantity of the contents, the manufacturer, allergens, and nutrition labeling. Food labels must be in English (duplicate labeling in other languages is allowed). Ensure all products are properly labeled. I will send a labeling guidance document. If these items cannot be properly labeled, you will be prohibited from selling them this way (customer self-service/grab-n-go).

6: Ice machine still has visible mold build up.

Corrective Actions: Containers storing food, food equipment, or utensils must be cleaned and sanitized to prevent contamination during storage. Remove and discard all ice and wash, rinse, and sanitize the ice machine. Ice machine must be cleaned and sanitized at a frequency to prevent build up.

7: Establishment not sanitizing dishes and utensils after cleaning.

Corrective Actions: Manual warewashing equipment should be submerged in sanitizer for at least 30 seconds. Discussed proper sanitizing procedures with PIC who will train staff.

Additional Comments

Reinspection is unsatisfactory. Grays Harbor County policy 2013-1 states that if any of the red critical violations are not corrected by the reinspection within 30 days, then a second reinspection is required within ten (10) days following the first reinspection. Re-inspection fees apply. You must submit payment in the amount of $269 to our office in the form of cash, check, or money order. A 2nd re-inspection will occur within 10 days. All red critical violations must be corrected otherwise an administration conference will be required with an additional fee.

Compliance plan:

• Establishment still does not have a Certified Food Protection Manager. You must have a valid CFPM by June 16, 2026.

• Remove the paper towel dispenser over the food preparation sink in the kitchen by May 12, 2026.

• Remove the Vevor oven from the kitchen as it is not NSF.

Montesano Quick Stop — 405 S Main St., Montesano

May 18 – Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Second reinspection is satisfactory.

CFPM certificate has been posted.

Ice machine is scheduled to be replaced by Pepsi.

Sanitizer concentration is great today – 100 ppm. All chemical containers have been labeled with the common name.

No longer offering prepackaged sandwiches in the grab-n—go refrigerator until they can provide proper labels. They have switched to commercially prepackaged sandwiches.

Proper warewashing procedures have been implemented and the CFPM on staff has provided training to food workers.

Paper towel dispenser over the food prep sink has been removed.

ª Vevor pizza oven has been removed.

Establishment will remain on a step up inspection frequency until further noted.