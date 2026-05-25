Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Elma’s season ends with second-round loss to Royal

PHOTO BY CINDY MILES Elma midfielder Luis Torres (10) plays the ball off his chest during a 2-1 loss to Royal in a 1A State Tournament second-round game on Friday at Vashon Island High School.

Elma and Raymond-South Bend were bounced out of the 1A State Tournament on Saturday.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Royal 2, Elma 1

Elma’s season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Royal in the 1A State Tournament second-round game on Friday at Vashon Island High School.

The Eagles (15-4-2 overall) fell beind 1-0 after the Kinghts (16-3-3) scored on a break 15 minutes into the game.

Elma goalkeeper Trey Yeager made a key save on a shot to the near post to keep the score at 1-0, but Royal eventually capitalized with its second of the game on a long goal off a blocked shot in the 33rd minute.

The Eagles found a spark going into halftime when senior defender Matthew Wood’s goal kick was received by midfielder Ivan Rodriguez, who sent it forward to sophomore midfielder Jordan Kain for a goal just before halftime.

Elma failed to get the equalizer on its few offensive chances in the second half, leading to the 2-1 season-ending loss.

Elma 1 0 – 1

Royal 2 0 – 2

Scoring

First half – 1, Royal, 15th minute. 2, Royal, 33rd minute. 3, Elma, Kain (Rodriguez).

Second half – none.

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Other games

1A State Tournament Second Round

Meridian 5, Raymond-South Bend 0

(Raymond-South Bend eliminated)