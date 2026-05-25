Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Elma’s season ends with second-round loss to Royal
Published 1:30 am Monday, May 25, 2026
Elma and Raymond-South Bend were bounced out of the 1A State Tournament on Saturday.
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BOYS PREP SOCCER
Royal 2, Elma 1
Elma’s season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Royal in the 1A State Tournament second-round game on Friday at Vashon Island High School.
The Eagles (15-4-2 overall) fell beind 1-0 after the Kinghts (16-3-3) scored on a break 15 minutes into the game.
Elma goalkeeper Trey Yeager made a key save on a shot to the near post to keep the score at 1-0, but Royal eventually capitalized with its second of the game on a long goal off a blocked shot in the 33rd minute.
The Eagles found a spark going into halftime when senior defender Matthew Wood’s goal kick was received by midfielder Ivan Rodriguez, who sent it forward to sophomore midfielder Jordan Kain for a goal just before halftime.
Elma failed to get the equalizer on its few offensive chances in the second half, leading to the 2-1 season-ending loss.
Elma 1 0 – 1
Royal 2 0 – 2
Scoring
First half – 1, Royal, 15th minute. 2, Royal, 33rd minute. 3, Elma, Kain (Rodriguez).
Second half – none.
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Other games
1A State Tournament Second Round
Meridian 5, Raymond-South Bend 0
(Raymond-South Bend eliminated)