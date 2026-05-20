7th Street Theatre hosting Ladies Night Comedy

Looking for some entertainment over Memorial Day Weekend? Make it a Date Night or a Girls Night Out as the Historic 7th Street Theatre hosts its second comedy event of the year with Washington native, Amy Barnes, as the headliner.

Pacific Northwest Web Design and Marketing owner Randy Costello is excited to bring Barnes to Grays Harbor after staging a successful show with Susan Rice in March.

Barnes is a known figure in the comedy community and Costello is hoping to catch people in Grays Harbor not departing the area during the holiday weekend. “There’s going to be those looking for something to do over the three-day weekend, and a Saturday night with some good clean laughs is just the ticket,” said Costello.

Barnes has been featured on The National Lampoon Network and Comedy Central and just finished recording her first Dry Bar Comedy Special. She has been in comedy 20 years and draws inspiration from her family life, PTA meetings, dance recitals and anything to do with parenting. She has toured the country and is known for her crisp, clean comedy and has even been called a “Christian Comedian.” Her material can be found on YouTube, including a short funny bit called “Thigh Gap vs. Pie Gap.”

Opening for Barnes will be Jerry Miner, a veteran from the Rice show. He hails from Tacoma and has numerous national shows to his credit. Miner has multiple Laugh Off competition wins and is known for his great energy on stage. He is also Amy Barnes’ comedian husband. A point that both are sure to touch on humorously Saturday night.

More information and tickets for the 6 p.m. show can be purchased at 7thstreettheatre.com or at the door.