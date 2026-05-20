45 million planning Memorial Day Weekend getaways

Travel to the coast through Aberdeen on Memorial Day Weekend can get jammed up.

During holidays that fall on a weekend, state highways across Washington will see higher than usual traffic, especially on Interstate 90, where lengthy delays are expected. Longer than typical wait times at ferry docks also are expected, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

AAA projects 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Memorial Day between Thursday, May 21 and Monday, May 25. This year’s domestic travel forecast is slightly higher than last year and sets a new Memorial Day weekend record with 39.1 million people traveling by car and 3.66 million expected to fly to their destinations. While gas prices are higher than last Memorial Day weekend, average ticket prices for flights are lower than last year for those who booked early.

“Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and for most Americans, it’s a three-day weekend,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. “Travel demand remains strong, and despite higher fuel prices, many people are prioritizing leisure travel during holiday breaks.”

Driving is the most popular way to travel and makes up 87% of the share of Memorial Day travelers. This holiday weekend, drivers are paying more at the pump compared to last year when the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.17 on Memorial Day. Currently, pump prices are the highest they’ve been since the summer of 2022.

With a record number of travelers on the road this holiday weekend, AAA reminds drivers to put safety first, Slow Down, Move Over, and drive sober. Before hitting the road, check your car’s battery, tire pressure, and fluids. Last Memorial Day weekend, AAA responded to more than 350,000 emergency roadside assistance calls to help stranded drivers with issues like dead batteries, flat tires, and empty fuel tanks.

For travelers who are renting cars over Memorial Day weekend, AAA car rental partner Hertz says Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest pick-up days.

AAA projects 3.66 million travelers will take domestic flights over Memorial Day weekend, a small increase over last year. Air travelers make up 8% of the share of travelers this holiday weekend. According to AAA data, which is based on what travelers paid when they booked their Memorial Day weekend trips, roundtrip domestic flights are 6% cheaper compared to last year, with an average ticket costing $800. Most of those trips were booked before rising jet fuel prices started affecting airfare.

Travel by other modes is expected to go up by 5% with 2.2 million people traveling by bus, train, or cruise over Memorial Day weekend. Alaska cruise season kicks off this time of year, and the popularity of Alaska cruises is a driving factor in this category’s growth.

What are the worst days to drive for Memorial Day 2026?

According to AAA, these are the worst times to hit the road in Washington state during Memorial Day weekend:

Thursday, May 21 — Noon to 9 p.m.

Friday, May 22 — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 — Noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 24 — Minimal traffic expected

Monday, May 25 — Noon to 5 p.m.

If you’re driving from Ellensburg to Seattle on eastbound Interstate 90, you’re likely to encounter “peak congestion” on Monday around 2:30 p.m., AAA said. The automobile association predicted that the trip could take 3 hours and 28 minutes, 56% longer than usual.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has created travel charts indicating when key routes will be the most congested this Memorial Day weekend. These include the stretch of Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma, the section of U.S. Highway 2 between Stevens Pass and Skykomish and I-5 from Bellingham to the U.S.-Canada border.

When are best times to drive on Memorial Day weekend?

AAA said these are the best times to hit the road on Washington state for Memorial Day weekend travel:

Thursday, May 21 — After 9 p.m.

Friday, May 22 — Before 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 23 — Before 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 24 — Minimal traffic expected

Monday, May 25 — Before 10 a.m.