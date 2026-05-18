Prep Softball Roundup: Errors lead to Ocosta loss in district-championship game

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Ocosta’s Joanah Rosander throws a pitch during a 17-9 loss to Naselle in the 1B District 4 championship game on Saturday at Dick Tagman Field in Montesano.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Ocosta shortstop Khloe O’Hagan (left) receives a throw as a Naselle player steals second during the Wildcats’ 17-9 loss in the 1B District 4 championship game on Saturday at Dick Tagman Field in Montesano.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Ocosta catcher Elly Mirante swings at a pitch during a 17-9 loss to Naselle in the 1B District 4 championship game on Saturday at Dick Tagman Field in Montesano.

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Ocosta lost its shot at a district title while Aberdeen’s reign as state champs came to an end as we review recent district-playoff softball games on the Harbor.

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1B DISTRICT 4 CHAMPIONSHIP

Naselle 17, Ocosta 9

Ocosta mistakes proved to be a difference-maker in a 17-9 loss to Naselle in the 1B District 4 Tournament championship game on Saturday at Montesano’s Dick Tagman Field.

The Wildcats (9-7) committed seven errors in the game against the Comets (12-4), leading to a whopping 12 unearned runs in the high-scoring contest.

Ocosta opened the scoring on an RBI single by pitcher Joanah Rosander in a three-run top of the first but saw that lead evaporate as Naselle responded with five in the bottom half of the frame, helped by two Wildcats errors.

Ocosta trailed 11-5 after three inning and 14-9 after five-and-a-half frames.

In addition to Rosander, the Wildcats got an RBI single from center fielder Allie Byers in the third and a two-run double from standout catcher Elly Mirante in the sixth.

Ocosta earned a No. 9 seed in the 1B State Tournament and will face No. 8 Dayton in a first round loser-out game at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

Ocosta 302 022 0 – 9 4 7

Naselle 533 303 x – 17 11 1

WP: Ford (7 IP, 6R, 4ER, 3H, 6BB, 12K). LP: Rosander (6 IP, 17R, 5ER, 11H, 3BB, 8K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Byers (2-4, R, RBI); Mirante (1-4, 2B, 2R, 3RBI, SB); Rosander (1-3, R, 2RBI, 2BB, SB); O’Hagan (0-1, 3R, 2BB, SB); Blake (0-3, RBI).

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2A DISTRICT 4 ELIMINATION GAME

Tumwater 10, Aberdeen 8

Aberdeen’s chance to defend its reign as 2A State champions came to an end with a 10-8 loss to Tumwater in a district elimination game on Friday at Recreation Park in Chehalis.

The Bobcats (16-7 overall) appeared well on their way to a win until the wheels fell off late against the Thunderbirds (17-9).

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the second, the Bobcats bats came alive with six runs, including a two-run double from standout third baseman Britten Neal and a two-run single by clutch-hitting outfielder Rylee Hendrickson.

A run on a Tumwater error had Aberdeen ahead 7-2 in the fifth, but Tumwater scored four runs in each of next two frames, paced by three-run home runs from both Sarah Stevens and Sophie Skillman, to take a 10-8 lead.

Hendrickson led off the seventh with a single, but was left stranded as the next three Bobcats were retired to end the game, and Aberdeen’s season.

Hendrickson had three hits to lead Aberdeen.

Aberdeen 060 011 0 – 8 9 2

Tumwater 200 044 x – 10 12 1

WP: Stevens (7 IP, 8R, 6ER, 9H, 6BB, 5K). LP: Jones (6 IP, 10R, 8ER, 12H, BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Hendrickson (3-4, R, 2RBI); Neal (1-5, 2B, R, 2RBI); E. Kohn (1-3, 2B, R, RBI); C. Kohn (1-3); Yakovich (1-4, RBI); Jones (1-2, RBI); Baker (1-3, R). Tumwater – Johnson (3-3, 2 2B, 3R, RBI); Barrett (2-4, 3B, R); Skillman (2-3, HR, R, 3RBI); Stevens (2-4, HR, 2B, R, 5RBI); Womach (1-4, 3R, RBI); Smith (1-3), Foos (1-3).

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2A DISTRICT 4 QUARTERFINAL

Mark Morris 17, Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen missed a chance to qualify for state and a spot in the district-title game with a 17-0 loss to Mark Morris in a 2A District 4 Tournament quarterfinal game on Saturday at Recreation Park in Chehalis.

The Bobcats lost to the Monarchs in the district semis for the second straight season as Mark Morris hammered Aberdeen pitchers for 12 earned runs on 13 hits, including four home runs and three triples.

Aberdeen managed just one hit off Monarchs ace Makenzie Henthorn, a single by third baseman Britten Neal with two outs in the bottom of the third inning.

Five Bobcats errors led to five unearned runs for eventual district-champion Mark Morris.

Mark Morris 148 04 – 17 13 0

Aberdeen 000 00 – 0 1 5

WP: Henthorn (5 IP, 0R, H, BB, 8K). LP: Jones (2.1 IP, 9R, 9ER, 9H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: MM – Sellers (3-4, HR, 2B, 3R, 2RBI); Fugleberg (2-4, 2 2B, 3R, 3RBI); Fraidenburg (2-4, 2R, 2RBI); McGinley (2-3, HR, 2R, 3RBI); Warfield (1-4, HR, 2R, 2RBI); Lee (1-3, R, RBI); Wild (1-4, 2R, RBI); Woodbridge (1-4, R, RBI). Aberdeen – Neal (1-2); C. Kohn (0-1, HBP).