1A District 4 Softball Tournament: Pace gets win No. 600 in Monte’s district-title victory over Elma

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Hoquiam pitcher Hallie Burgess throws to first during a 10-8 loss to Columbia-White Salmon in a 1A District elimination game on Saturday in Centralia.

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Hoquiam shortstop Lexi LaBounty is all smiles after hitting a home run in a 1A District 4 elimination game against Columbia-White Salmon on Saturday in Centralia.

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA The Elma Eagles celebrate a 10-2 district-semifinal victory over Lynden Christian on Saturday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Elma shortstop Aubree Simmons (left) receives a throw while Montesano’s Ashlyn Lytle races to second base in the Bulldogs’ 14-0 win in the 1A District championship game on Saturday in Centralia.

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Montesano catcher Addi Williamsen jumps on to home plate after hitting one of four Bulldogs home runs in a 14-0 win over Elma in the 1A District championship game on Saturday in Centralia.

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Montesano shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield had a home run and five RBI in a 14-0 district-championship win over Elma on Saturday in Centralia.

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Montesano Bulldogs pose for a photo after winning their fourth consecutive district championship on Saturday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Montesano Violet Prince threw a two-hit shutout in a 14-0 win over Elma in the 1A District 4 championship game on Saturday in Centralia.

The 1A District 4 Softball Tournament was once again dominated by East County teams as we review Montesano’s run to another championship.

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1A DISTRICT 4 CHAMPIONSHIP

Montesano 14, Elma 0

Montesano earned its fourth consecutive-district title and reached a milestone for their legendary head coach with a 14-0 win over Elma in the 1A District 4 Championship game on Saturday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (26-0 overall) beat the 4th-ranked Eagles (17-7) by scoring eight runs in the top of the first, capped by a Grand Slam home run off the bat of catcher Addi Williamsen.

The Bulldogs added three more in the top of the third on a solo home run by outfielder Charlee Fairbairn followed by a two-run single off the bat of standout shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield to take an 11-0 lead.

In the fifth, back-to-back home runs by Butterfield and center fielder Taylor Galvin staked Monte to a 14-0 advantage.

Bulldogs ace Violet Prince did the rest. allowing two hits and four walks while striking out 13 to seal the five-inning, run-rule victory.

“This is one of the few years where we really don’t talk about the opponent. We have been focusing more on how we improve ourselves,” Montesano head coach Pat Pace said. “The girls have bought into it. … We talk about getting the timing down on the pitcher before we get into the box. That’s all we talk about. … This team is just focusing on how they make themselves better and it’s showing through in how they approached each at-bat and the way they are running the bases. … It makes everybody’s life that much easier.”

The win not only added another trophy to the case at Montesano High School, it was also significant for Pace, who notched his 600th victory with the win.

“I think it’s really cool for the community because it just shows all the great talent that has come through the program,” said Pace, who got the head coaching job at Monte in 1997. “Nothing like this just happens. There’s been great people that have helped out in the last 30 years that have helped teach skills to the kids right along with me. It’s humbling but I also appreciate everything that has happened up to this point because of what the community has done for the program, for all the kids that have come through and for all the coaches that have helped out.”

Pace acknowledged coaches past and present Dennis Prante, Debbie Gibson, Eric Pyhala, Joel Tyndel, Greg McEvoy, Steve Shumate, Lucas Wisdom, Tom Smiley, Dawn Parkin, Kyle Parkin, Chris Johnson, Jeremy Wintrip, Eric Stanfield, Samantha Stanfield, Alyssa Gustafson, Madi Didion, Rob Choate, Angie Vessey, Abby Parks, Dave Nelson, Megan Pumphrey, Les Bell, Joey Kersker, Brad Pocklington, Abi Parkin, Jon Wilson, Katie Blanchard and Jordan Karr as we as “a lot of coaching advice” from his wife, Jennifer Pace.

The No. 1 Bulldogs are the clear favorite to repeat as state champs and will host the winner of No. 9 Klahowya versus No. 8 Royal in the quarterfinal round at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Columbia Playfields in Richland.

Elma earned a No. 5 seed and will face No. 12 Naches Valley in the first round at 3 p.m. on Thursday in Richland.

Montesano 803 03 – 14 11 0

Elma 000 00 – 0 2 1

WP: Prince (5 IP, 0R, 2H, 4BB, 13K). LP: A. Weld (5 IP, 14R, 13ER, 11H, 4BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Robinson (3-4, 2R, SB); Butterfield (2-3, HR, 2R, 5RBI); Fairbairn (2-3, HR, 2R, 2RBI); Stanfield (1-2, 2R, 2SB); Galvin (1-3, HR, 2R, RBI); Gooding (1-4, R, 2RBI); Williamsen (1-2, HR, R, 4RBI). Elma – Donais (1-1); Trudell (1-2).

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DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

Montesano 3, Seton Catholic 0

Montesano added another quality victory to its resume with a 3-0 win over Seton Catholic in a 1A District 4 Tournament semifinal game on Saturday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

The Bulldogs defeated the 3rd-ranked Cougars (19-3) in large part on the right arm of sophomore pitcher Violet Prince, who held Seton Catholic to two hits and three walks while striking out 15 in a stellar complete-game performance.

Montesano shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield did the bulk of the Bulldogs’ offensive damage, scoring a run on a dropped third strike in the top of the fourth and belting a two-run triple in the sixth, scoring Lex Stanfield and Lainey Robinson for the 3-0 lead.

Butterfield went 3-for-4 while Robinson had a two-hit game for the Bulldogs.

Montesano 000 102 0 – 3 7 1

Seton Catholic 000 000 0 – 0 2 0

WP: Prince (7 IP, 0R, 2H, 3BB, 15K). LP: Kender (7 IP, 3R, 2ER, 7H, 10K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Butterfield (3-4, 3B, R, 2RBI, SB); Robinson (2-4, R); Stanfield (1-4, R, SB); Fairbairn (1-3). Seton Catholic – Seymer (1-3); Kender (1-1).

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Elma 10, Lynden Christian 2

Elma proved why it belongs in the upper echelon of 1A class teams with a 10-2 victory over Lynden Christian in a 1A District 4 Tournament semifinal game on Saturday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

The Eagles and Lyncs (14-9) were tied at 2-2 until a clutch two-run home run by left fielder Sophie Jones put Elma back on top in the top of the fifth inning.

That opened the floodgates as the Eagles would add a run in the sixth on a Chloe Donais RBI double and five in the seventh, highlighted by RBI doubles from right fielder Caroline Cole, pitcher Ashlynn Weld and first baseman Jordan Trudell.

Weld got the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts over seven innings pitched.

Outfielder Kenna Monroe had three hits while Jones and shortstop Aubree Simmons each had a home run, the latter at two-run shot to open the scoring in the top of the first inning.

Elma 200 021 5 – 10 14 3

Lynden Chr. 000 200 0 – 2 4 1

WP: A. Weld (7 IP, 2R, 2ER, 4H, 2BB, 13K). LP: Lenning (6 IP, 9R, 9ER, 12H, 10K).

Leading hitters: Elma – Monroe (3-4, 3R, RBI); Jones (2-4, HR, R, 2RBI); Cole (2-4, 2B, 2R, RBI); Donais (2-3, 2B, RBI); R. Weld (2-5, R); Simmons (1-3, HR, 2R, 2RBI); A. Weld (1-4, 2B, R, 2RBI); Trudell (1-4, 2B, RBI). LC – Lenning (2-3, HR, 2B, R, 2RBI); Tolsma (1-4); Brink (1-3).

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DISTRICT ELIMINATION

Columbia-White Salmon 10, Hoquiam 8

Hoquiam’s season ended with a 10-8 loss to Columbia-White Salmon in a 1A District 4 Tournament elimination game on Saturday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

The Grizzlies (12-13) held a 5-0 lead over the Bruins (17-9) after scoring five in the top of the first inning, highlighted by an Aaliyah Kennedy RBI double and a run-scoring triple from outfielder Kacee Kruger.

A LaBounty solo home run in the second gave Hoquiam a 6-1 lead before the Bruins made their comeback attempt.

CWS scored three in the fourth on a key Hoquiam error in the outfield and took a 10-6 lead on a Julia Mullinix three-run home run to cap off a six-run fifth inning.

Hoquiam rallied for two runs in the sixth on an RBI single by outfielder Aldeen Olvera-Obi followed by a LaBounty RBI single to trail 10-8.

The Grizzlies had two on and no outs in the seventh, but a double play on a Stella Olson ground ball followed by a Kruger ground out ended the season for the young Grizzlies.

LaBounty once again led the Grizzlies’ offense, capping off her standout prep career with a 3-for-3 game.

Avery Brodhead and Kruger also had multi-hit games for Hoquiam.

“Had an amazing time coaching these girls. As an ‘old baseball’ head, I really fell in love with the game and also the girls’ efforts and abilities to persevere through anything,” Hoquiam head coach Brandon Templer said. “I was a super-proud coach throughout the year. Amazing young women.”

Hoquiam 510 002 0 – 8 12 3

CWS 100 360 x – 10 9 2

WP: Hogue (5.2 IP, 5R, 4ER, 10H). LP: Burgess (4.2 IP, 8R, 7ER, 9H, 3BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – LaBounty (3-3, HR, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Brodhead (2-4, R); Kruger (2-4, 3B, 2R, RBI); Kennedy (1-4, 2B, R, RBI); Standstipher (1-2, R, SB); Burgess (1-4, RBI); Olson (1-3, R, RBI, SF); Olvera-Obi (1-2). CWS – Mullinix (2-3, HR, R, 3RBI); Posini (2-3, 2B, R, RBI); Russum (2-3, 2R, 2RBI); Kock (1-3, 2R, SB); Herman (1-3, RBI); Houe (1-2, R).

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Hoquiam 6, Kalama 5

Hoquiam staved off elimination with a 6-5 win in a 1A District 4 Tournament elimination game on Saturday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

The Grizzlies and Chinooks (12-9) were tied at 4-4 before Hoquiam broke through with two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Grizzlies standout catcher Mya Standstipher gave Hoquiam the lead with a one-out double to drive in shortstop Lexi LaBounty and came in to score on a single by pitcher Hallie Burgess for a 6-4 lead.

Burgess ran into trouble in the bottom half of the frame, allowing a run after leadoff triple from Ada Schlangen followed by a sacrifice fly.

With Colbie Manninen on with a one-out single, Burgess got Elysia Wuollet and Delaney Rinard on consecutive ground outs to end the game.

LaBounty, Standstipher, first baseman Aaliyah Kennedy and center fielder Avery Brodhead each had multi-hit games for the Grizzlies.

Hoquiam 002 200 2 – 6 11 1

Kalama 201 100 1 – 5 8 1

WP: Burgess (7 IP, 5R, 4ER, 8H, 5BB, 4K). LP: Jones (6.2 IP, 6R, 5ER, 11H, 3K).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Standstipher (2-4, 2B, R, 2RBI); LaBounty (2-4, 2B, 2R, RBI, SB); Kennedy (2-4, 2B, R); Brodhead (2-4, R, RBI, 3SB); Burgess (1-4, RBI); Kruger (1-3, R, SB); Smith (1-3, RBI).

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DISTRICT QUARTERFINALS

Montesano 17, Hoquiam 7

Montesano scored early and often in a 17-7 run-rule win over Hoquiam in a 1A District 4 Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

The Grizzlies took an early 3-0 lead after Hallie Burgess belted a three-run home run in the top of the first inning.

But the Bulldogs responded with five runs in the bottom of the first – highlighted by a two-run double by center fielder Taylor Galvin – and scored four runs in each of the next three innings to take command of the game.

Monte senior third baseman Lex Stanfield, second baseman Lainey Robinson, shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield and pitcher Grace Gooding each had three hits for the Bulldogs.

Grizzlies shortstop Lexi LaBounty continued her hot-hitting with a 3-for-3 game with a double.

Hoquiam 310 012 – 7 6 6

Montesano 544 4x – 17 17 3

WP: Gooding (5 IP, 7R, 4ER, 6H, BB, 5K). LP: Wallin (4 IP, 17R, 12ER, 17H, 3BB).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – LaBounty (3-3, 2B, 2R, RBI, SB); Burgess (2-3, HR, 2R, 3RBI, SB); Standstipher (1-3, R); Kennedy (0-3, R, RBI). Montesano – Stanfield (3-4, 3R, 3 SB); Robinson (3-4, 3R, RBI, SB); Butterfield (3-4, 4R, 2RBI, 3SB); Gooding (3-3, 2RBI); Galvin (2-4, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Fairbairn (2-3, 2 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Prince (1-3, 2RBI).

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Elma 16, Tenino 1

Elma advanced to the semifinals with a 16-1 run-rule victory over Tenino in a 1A District 4 Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

The Eagles scored seven runs in the bottom of the first against the Beavers, highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of Chloe Donais, who padded the lead with a two-run double in the second to make it a 9-0 ballgame.

Elma blew the game open with six in the third, kickstarted by a home run over the right-field fence by star catcher Raelynn Weld, and put the finishing touches on the victory when shortstop Aubree Simmons hammered a pitch over the fence in left for a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Standout pitcher Ashlynn Weld allowed one unearned run on three walks with six strikeouts in a five-inning, no-hit performance.

Tenino 000 10 – 1 0 2

Elma 726 1x – 16 8 1

WP: A. Weld (5 IP, R, 0ER, 0H, 3BB, 6K). LP: Burkhardt (0.2 IP, 7R, 5ER, H, 8BB).

Leading hitters: Tenino – Snodderly (0-2, RBI). Elma – R. Weld (2-2, HR, R, 2RBI); Donais (2-3, 2B, R, 5RBI); Simmons (1-3, HR, 2R, RBI); Cole (1-3, 2R); Bednarik (1-2, 2R, 2RBI).

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DISTRICT FIRST ROUND

Hoquiam 8, Nooksack Valley 3

Hoquiam opened its postseason with an 8-3 win over Nooksack Valley in a 1A District 4 Tournament first-round game on Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning, the Grizzlies scored two runs on an Aaliyah Kennedy RBI ground out followed by an Avery Brodhead RBI triple to take a 3-1 lead.

Hoquiam piled on five more runs in the fourth, capped by a Stella Olson single to score Kennedy for an 8-1 lead over the Pioneers (11-10).

Nooksack Valley would score two runs on bases-loaded walks in the top of the seventh, but Grizzlies pitcher Hallie Burgess would strikeout Gracie Rutgers looking to end the game and send Hoquiam into the district quarterfinals.

Burgess scored three runs in the game and pitched an odd no-hitter, allowing three runs (two earned) on 10 walks and six strikeouts without giving up a hit.

Nooksack Valley 100 000 2 – 3 0 0

Hoquiam 102 500 x – 8 8 1

WP: Burgess (7 IP, 3R, 2ER, 0H, 10BB, 6K). LP: Bartl (2 IP, 2R, 2ER, 3H, 2BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: NV – Van Liew (0-1, RBI, 3BB, 2SB); Bartl (0-2, RBI, 2BB); DeHoog (0-3, RBI). Hoquiam – Standstipher (2-3, 2B, 2R); Kennedy (2-4, R, 2RBI); Brodhead (1-3, 3B, 2RBI); Burgess (1-2, 3R, RBI); Olson (1-2, RBI); Smith (1-2, R).