North Beach TV expands its reach

Ocean Shores-based all-volunteer North Beach TV [NBTV] has announced a major new chapter, widening its digital footprint and increasing the accessibility for its programming. According to a press release, NBTV has officially expanded to two new platforms — Roku and its own dedicated streaming site, watch.northbeachtv.com — marking a significant step forward in an effort to bring local stories, community coverage, and original content to a broader audience. The new streaming platforms offer a full HD picture with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

According to a Roku press release, the service has surpassed 100 million streaming households worldwide. North Beach TV’s availability on the platform now opens the door to thousands of potential new viewers. With the new Roku channel, audiences can now tune in directly from their Roku TV or Roku stick-equipped TV with the same ease they use to access other major streaming services.

This move positions North Beach TV, a 501(c)(3) non-proft organization, alongside established digital broadcasters and gives the network a stronger presence in the rapidly growing world of cord-cutting [dropping traditional cable TV service] and on-demand viewing.

In addition to Roku, North Beach TV has launched its own streaming destination at watch.northbeachtv.com. This platform offers viewers a direct, browser-based way to watch programming on any internet connected device such as: desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone. The site is designed to be simple, fast, and accessible, giving viewers a reliable place to watch live broadcasts, special events, and future on-demand content as the platform evolves.

As part of this expansion, North Beach TV has determined that it will no longer utilize YouTube for live and on-demand programming. This shift allows NBTV greater control over the viewing experience with fewer restrictions, and more opportunities to innovate. North Beach TV will however, continue with standard definition offerings on Coast Communications Cable Channel 68. Both Roku and watch.northbeachtv.com will carry the 24/7 live channel as well as a large selection of on-demand content.

By consolidating its live streaming efforts on Roku and watch.northbeachtv.com, North Beach TV aims to create a more stable and professional environment for both viewers and content creators. For longtime viewers, NBTV says that the transition away from YouTube “may feel like a change, but the new platforms offer a smoother, more consistent experience tailored to the network’s growing ambitions.”

The expansion includes:

More ways to watch, especially on TV screens via Roku, a web application, and Coast Channel 68.

A dedicated streaming home without YouTube ads, interruptions, or platform limitations.

Improved reliability for live broadcasts and special programming.

A stronger community presence, with platforms built specifically for North Beach TV’s audience

You can tune in to North Beach TV via:

Roku – Search for North Beach TV in the Roku Channel Store via a Roku TV or stick, or online at https://channelstore.roku.com/details/b2e0d3d580829b9a79281d8ee8cf895f:edf4788e33621ee6499c29cd33405b9b/north-beach-tv)

• Live online streaming – http://watch.northbeachtv.com

Coast Communications Channel 68

Daily schedule/programming guide – http://38.100.237.224:3540