GHC Community Foundation awards $573K in scholarships

This spring, the Grays Harbor College Foundation awarded scholarships to 195 students pursuing higher education at GHC, for the upcoming 2026-2027 academic year.

Altogether, scholarships awarded this cycle totaled $572,889 in financial support for tuition, books, and fees – $159,064 more than was awarded last spring.

“Providing students with the means to successfully reach their goals and complete their degree and certificate programs is at the heart of everything we do at the Foundation,” said Lisa J. Smith, the Foundation’s Executive Director. “Our donors are dedicated to making the academic journey possible for GHC students, and their generosity allows us to uphold the Foundation’s mission and support the growth of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.”

Applications for the summer scholarship cycle open June 1, and submissions will be accepted through July 23. For more information and to submit an application, current and interested students can visit ghc.foundation/students/general-scholarships.

E.K. and Lillian F. Bishop Foundation Scholarship

The E.K. and Lillian F. Bishop Scholarship is dedicated to supporting the academic journeys of Grays Harbor County students who are entering their junior and senior years of their undergraduate education or pursuing a graduate degree.

Established in 1986 by the E.K. and Lillian F. Bishop Foundation, this scholarship honors the legacy of its founders by providing assistance to alleviate financial burdens for students who graduated from Grays Harbor County high schools.

Scholarships may be awarded for up to two years of study at nationally accredited institutions. Students must reapply for consideration of a second-year award; renewal is not automatic or guaranteed. Scholarship amounts may be up to $5,000 per year for undergraduate students and up to $7,000 per year for graduate students.

Application submissions will be accepted through Wednesday, July 1, and recipients will be notified of the committee’s decision in August. For students who receive the scholarship, awards will be paid directly to the student’s college or university to offset the cost of tuition, room, board, and other fees.

To learn more and apply, please visit ghc.foundation/students/bishop-scholarships. If you need additional assistance or have questions, please contact the Grays Harbor College Foundation at 360-538- 2522 or scholarships@ghc.edu.

To make a gift to the Grays Harbor College Foundation and ensure that students continue to be supported in their educational journeys, please visit ghc.foundation/ways-to-give or contact foundation@ghc.edu.