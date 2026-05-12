NOAA seeks public comment on Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary

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The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration [NOAA] is seeking public comment on the draft management plan for the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary and is opening a 60-day public comment period.

NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries is in the process of revising the management plan for the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary. A draft management plan has been released and the public can comment through July 11, on the priorities and strategies described for managing the sanctuary over the next five to 10 years. Comments may be submitted online or by mail.

Periodic review of the sanctuary’s management plan ensures that management actions effectively address current and emerging issues and conserve sanctuary resources. Public engagement is central to NOAA’s community-based approach to managing national marine sanctuaries, and agency partnerships and collaborations are critical to meeting sanctuary goals.

What:

Public comment period through July 11, 2026 on the draft management plan and draft environmental assessment for NOAA’s Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary.

How to comment:

Online: Go to the Federal eRulemaking Portal, www.regulations.gov. Use docket number NOAA-NOS-NOAA-NOS-2023-0003.

Postal Mail:

NOAA Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary

Attn: Public Comment

115 East Railroad Ave, Suite #301

Port Angeles, WA 98362

For more information, visit www.olympiccoast.noaa.gov

The Management Plan Review webpage can be found here: https://olympiccoast.noaa.gov/management/mpr.