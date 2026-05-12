Aberdeen History Windows Project opens

History98520’s WIndow Project officially kicked off on May 7. The first installation of historic photos celebrates Aberdeen as the Lumber Capital of the World.

History98520 (also known as The Friends of the Aberdeen Museum), Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. and the city of Aberdeen held a ribbon cutting on May 7 at the corner of Broadway and Wishkah streets in downtown Aberdeen celebrating the launch of the History Windows Project.

The project debuted with “Lumber Capital of the World,” a collection of 25 historic photos now displayed in the former Moore Building’s windows. These images bring the city’s early days to life, highlighting the people, places, and industries that helped shape the community we know today.

President of History98520, Ruth Hamilton, told Rick Moyer of KXRO News Radio, “The History98520 Windows Project is part of the America 250 campaign, and our goal is to have historic photos in 13 buildings by the end of 2026. This is our first one, this building has 25 pictures in it. Our next installation will be the Becker Building [titled] ‘The Doctor is In,’ and features medicine in Grays Harbor in the early 1900s. I think it just brings everything to life. Aberdeen and Grays Harbor have such wonderful multi-faceted history, people need to know their own stories, we’re thrilled to be able to share the history that we’ve uncovered and bring some excitement to downtown.”

Material from a GGHI Facebook post and Rick Moyer’s KXRO video report were used for this story.