Candidate filing begins kicking off Washington election season

An unusual and potentially pivotal midterm election season gets formally underway in Washington on Monday when candidates can begin filing for legislative, congressional and judicial offices.

Washington’s new income tax on high-earners will be a hot topic among those battling for positions in the state Legislature. It is also likely to saturate conversations around who should fill openings on the state Supreme Court, the panel that will eventually decide the fate of the controversial law dubbed by backers as the “millionaires’ tax.”

To add further intrigue, some of the fiercest match-ups this year will involve candidates of the same party. Already, several incumbent Democratic state lawmakers face challenges from fellow Democrats who view them as too moderate.

Expect turnover in the state Legislature, where all 98 House seats and 24 of 49 Senate seats are up for election.

In the House, there are 14 open seats as representatives retire or run for other offices, such as the Senate, where five members are not returning.

In Congress, nine of the state’s 10 members in the U.S. House are seeking re-election.

In the 4th Congressional District in central Washington, where Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse is retiring, three well-recognized Republicans top the stack of candidates fighting to advance through the primary.

Also, the 3rd Congressional District in southwest Washington will again be an electoral battleground as two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces heat from Republican John Braun, the state Senate minority leader, and from fellow Democrat Brent Hennrich.

Statewide, the Supreme Court will be in the spotlight with five of the nine seats on ballots this year. Recent appointees Colleen Melody and Theo Angelis are vying to retain their positions. Chief Justice Debra Stephens is the lone incumbent running this year.

Candidates for federal, state, and judicial positions file with the Office of the Secretary of State. Online filing begins at 8 a.m. Monday and ends at 5 p.m. Friday, May 8. Candidates for a local office should check specific deadlines with their county auditor, as they may differ.

This year’s primary is Aug. 4 and the general election is Nov. 3. In each primary race, the two candidates with the most votes will advance regardless of their party affiliation.