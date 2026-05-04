Wildfires are increasingly common in Western WA

An image from a state DNR webcam shows a plume of smoke at the Bear Gulch fire in Olympic National Park last year.

Last year, after the state Legislature slashed Washington’s wildfire-prevention funding in half, Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove sounded the alarm.

“We’re going to be OK this summer,” he said in May 2025. “But the Legislature needs to come back next year and fill that hole, or else we risk threats to public safety.”

Upthegrove, who heads the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), then made it his agency’s top priority to get the Legislature to restore that $60 million. Lawmakers did, returning the wildfire-preparedness funding to $120 million in the recently wrapped 2026 session, he said.

Prevention and preparedness funding helps pay for aviation assets, smoke-detecting AI cameras, staffing, grants for rural fire departments and prescribed burns, which aid in reducing dangerous fuel loads, he said.

“We now have the funding we need to prepare and be well-positioned for this upcoming fire season,” Upthegrove said.

Preparing for ‘challenging’ season

Upthegrove wrote in a recent Facebook post that Washington will endure drought conditions for the fourth consecutive year. Droughts boost the risk of wildfires, he said, meaning that the state will stare down a “challenging wildfire season this summer.”

The commissioner said long-term consequences of sustained drought include worsened forest health, including disease and insect infestations. Extended drought also can shift how fires move through larger forests, as bigger vegetation might not be getting fully saturated. Still, he said, it’s hard to predict risk.

“There’s always interest in the community and in the media,” Upthegrove said. “But … a lot of this is an act of God and an act of people — and wind is a big factor.”

About 90 percent of fires in the state are human-caused, Upthegrove said. Though most wildfires have historically been located in Eastern Washington, a growing number have recently burned in Western Washington, such as last year’s Bear Gulch Fire.

Bear Gulch Fire

The human caused Bear Gulch Fire began the evening of July 6, 2025. The fire started approximately 15 miles northwest of Hoodsport, along Lake Cushman, on steep, rocky slopes in Olympic National Forest.

Dry, hot weather and easterly wind events in mid-August and mid-September fueled cycles of sudden expansions and increased fire behavior.

Ultimately, the fire expanded to 20,233 acres, crossing into the Staircase area and deep wilderness of Olympic National Park along with some adjacent private lands — making it the largest wildfire on the Olympic Peninsula since 1951.

During suppression efforts, Olympic National Forest partnered with federal, state, county, tribal, and local entities to prioritize public safety and protect critical values. After months of coordinated response, the fire was declared 100 percent contained on Nov. 12, 2025.

Season runs from May to October

Typical wildfire seasons in Washington stretch from May to October, according to the Western Fire Chiefs Association. It’s much cheaper to prepare for and prevent fires than it is to extinguish them, Upthegrove said.

“We spent almost $300 million last year putting out wildfires, and that was a fairly average season,” he said.

More than 1,800 fires started last year, but over 95 percent of those were contained to under 10 acres, he said. DNR is gearing up for the coming season, including by hiring seasonal staff and work crews.

In addition to drought, spring conditions matter when it comes to wildfires, said state climatologist Guillaume Mauger. If the next few months are wet and cool, that will delay the beginning of fire season and put the state on better ground.

Mauger pointed out that in June and July, Eastern Washington is expected to have a higher fire potential, citing monthly wildland-fire outlooks from the National Interagency Fire Center.

Some reporting has questioned whether there could be a link between this year’s wildfire season and the climate pattern El Niño. El Niño happens irregularly and is associated with above-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. It tends to load the dice toward drier and warmer conditions during the winter, with smaller effects on summer temperatures, according to an April 6 Washington State Climate Office newsletter.

As for whether El Niño will weigh on this summer’s wildfire season? Mauger doesn’t think so. He noted that the climate pattern typically doesn’t develop until late summer or fall in most cases.

Upthegrove urges Washingtonians to ensure that, when burning something on their property, they do it safely and follow the rules.

When camping, it’s important to check that extinguished campfires are cold to the touch. Don’t park a hot car on dry grass and be careful with fireworks, he said. Homeowners who live near forests should clear away firewood from their homes, trim lower branches and clean their gutters, Upthegrove added; DNR has programs to help such work with grants and assistance.

“That can make a big difference — what we do as residents of this state,” he said.