May Day in Grays Harbor

The North Beach Republican Women’s organization flew their flags in front of Ocean Shores IGA.

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Aberdeen saw its share of May Day rallygoers.

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May Day rally attendees line the median on Pt. Brown Ave. in Ocean Shores.

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You never know what you’ll find at a rally in Ocean Shores.

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A hardhat that was worn at the Aberdeen rally.

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Grays Harbor’s Democracy Alliance groups came together on Friday, May 1, to host a series of events to recognize May Day. Elma Indivisible started the day by meeting at Vance Creek Park to make signs before heading to Aberdeen where an afternoon rally at Zelasko Park was held.

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On May 1, Grays Harbor residents spent the day volunteering and raising awareness of worker rights.

Members of Elma Indivisible began their morning at Vance Creek Park, where they made signs and chatted before heading to Aberdeen. DI Morgan, an Elma Indivisible member, decorated a yellow hard hat, which she planned to wear at the Aberdeen rally, with the names of national union organizations.

“May Day celebrates the American worker,” she said, listing off the ways that unions have contributed to the quality of life for everyone, such as 40-hour-work weeks, time off and worker protections.

At Morrison Riverfront Park in Aberdeen, they planned to pick up trash and distribute food to the unhoused.

“We are really concerned about the unhoused and wanted to make sure they had something to eat,” Morgan said.

At 12:30 p.m., the group marched to Zelasko Park in Aberdeen for the rally. There the attendance ranged to upwards of 50 participants, many bearing signs in support of labor unions and workers over billionaires.

Participating in these events were the Grays Harbor’s Democracy Alliance groups, Save Our Democracy Grays Harbor, Elma Indivisible, Indivisible Aberdeen and Grays Harbor Democrats. Indivisible Ocean Shores also held a rally in honor of May Day.

On May 2, the Blackflower Collective held May Day on the Harbor, and their promotional material highlighted art activities, a film screening of Labor Wars of the Northwest and live music in the evening.