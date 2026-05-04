Hoquiam Police Chief Joe Strong announces retirement

Hoquiam Police Chief Joe Strong took to Facebook Thursday afternoon to announce his retirement.

Chief Strong wrote:

“After 31.5 years serving the fine citizens of Hoquiam, I am removing the badge from the left side of my uniform shirt, a badge that I have worn with tremendous pride and honor.

“I began my law enforcement journey in 1991 when I was hired as a reserve police officer with the city of Ocean Shores. After running ultra-competitive entry level gauntlet, Chief Scott Finlayson, under Mayor Phyllis Shrauger, hired me in November of 1994 to be a police officer for the City of Hoquiam. After the police academy, I was assigned to patrol. Patrol in Hoquiam in the 1990s was much different than today; it was fun 90% of the time. The city still had industry, therefore residents of the county could still afford to be a bit crazy. I couldn’t really believe I was paid to keep a city safe and arrest bad guys. Drive fast, seize drugs and guns, and outwit those who prey on our vulnerable.

“I took an interest in major crime and crime scene processing and eventually major vehicle collisions. In January of 2000, I was assigned to the Investigations Division as a detective. This assignment entails the responsibility of most felony cases such as frauds, burglaries, robberies, significant thefts, major assaults, sex offenses, and the occasional homicide. The Investigations Division is not cut out for everyone as there is significant responsibility and A LOT of paperwork and organization, as well as limited time off. In fact, I was the only officer who applied for the position. In hindsight, the biggest benefit of this assignment is gaining the understanding of what the entire criminal justice process looks like … it gives an officer perspective.

“In 2002, I had the chance to accomplish a career goal, an assignment withing the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force. Not only did I get to work with some of the best cops in Grays Harbor accomplishing tangible results, I was able to meet the best investigators in region, making lifelong relationships and LE [law enforcement] contacts. Significant cases involving drug trafficking organizations were done every week resulting in unimaginable drug, money, vehicle, and weapons seizures, as well as lengthy prison sentences for those involved introducing poisons into our community.

“In 2005 I rotated back to the patrol division where I stayed involved in narcotics enforcement as well as in our Field Training program. In 2008, I was promoted to patrol sergeant, responsible for day-to-day operations and officer development for a squad of patrol officers. Joining the rank of sergeant alongside me was Jeff Salstrom, Brian Dayton, Don Wertanen, Jeremy Mitchell, and Shane Krohn, all very respected leaders.

“In 2013, I was assigned back to the Drug Task Force as the detective sergeant where I was able to use my former experience and the relationships built to pick up where I had left off eight years prior. Over the course of the next five years, we set very high standards for the unit seizing hundreds of pounds of hard narcotics, millions of dollars in drug assets, and putting dozens of people in jail or prison.

“In 2018, I was promoted to deputy chief of police under retired Chief Jeff Myers. I served in that capacity until Chief Myers’ retirement in June of 2022. I was appointed to chief of police by Mayor [Ben] Winkelman on July 1, 2022. I have done my absolute best to continue to build upon what Chief Myers started back in 2012. We have a strong leadership team and core of officers who believe in our department’s focus points and mission statement. Our leadership and line staff has been together for years and will remain dedicated to each other and our citizens to ensure Hoquiam remains a clean and safe place to live and work. A strong community is a safe community.

“Over the course of my career, I have been privileged to work side-by-side with some of the best public safety and law enforcement officials in Grays Harbor County’s history. I am honored to have worked with Hoquiam’s administrative leadership, staff, city council and mayor. Without the support and teamwork of every one of you, having an accredited and professional police department is not possible.

“Despite the increasing challenges law enforcement face in the State of Washington every year, I have great confidence Chief Salstrom and his administrative team will continue to move forward, adapting to anything that comes their way.

“Your police department is strong and will only get stronger. I personally thank all who have supported me and the Hoquiam Police Department over the years.

“I dedicate my blessed career and retirement to my dad who didn’t get to retire from the HPD on his terms. A special thank you to retired OSPD Chief Mike Styner, retired Sheriff Rick Scott, retired GHCSO Undersheriffs Dave Pimentel and Brad Johansson, retired GHCSO Detective Lane Youmans, Undersheriff Kevin Schrader, retired Sgt. APD Chris Rathbun, retired DEA S/A Errin Jewell, retired HPD Deputy Chief Don Wertanen, retired HPD Sgts Dallas Hensley and Steve Wells, HPD Lieutenants Jeff Salstrom and Brian Dayton, and the most dynamic Chief of Police I have known, Jeff Myers, for your inspirations over the years. All of you have been particularly influential throughout my career in your own special ways. Being a LE Officer is not what we do, it is who we are.

“I thank my wife, Deana, my mom Janice, and the rest of my family at HPD. Success of a person is never accomplished alone, it takes all of you.

“Signing off with most respect to all of you.”