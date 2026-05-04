Twin Harbors Skills Center branch offers programs for high school students

Twin Harbors, a branch of New Market Skills Center, is offering school year skills classes free of charge for high school students from most Grays Harbor and Pacific county schools. Registration is open and all programs currently have spots available.

Summer classes will be offered in one session and will include the following courses from June 15-July 2: Automotive Technology, Culinary Arts, Health Care Careers, Video Production, Fire Science and Digipen Animation. Summer registration is available online now (www.asd5.org/thsc).

Beginning Sept. 2, school year programs will be offered from 12:05-2:45 p.m. daily. Students are able to balance their skills center programs with their high school schedules to meet graduation requirements and earn a minimum of three credits for each program. All programs provide students with hands-on career exploration, opportunities for college credit, graduation pathways and some industry certifications.

The programs offered include:

Automotive Technology – students work on vehicles and learn in a hands-on shop setting that emulates the industry; college credit and industry certifications are available (an application is required)

Criminal Justice – students learn the fundamentals of our constitution and the legal system preparing them for any related careers in the legal or police science field; college credit is available

Electrical Engineering – students have the opportunity to work in a real industrial, commercial and residential setting while utilizing industry equipment and tools; this program is beneficial to students who enjoy hands-on learning and are interested in careers related to electrical, engineering, linemen, HVAC and refrigeration; college credit and OSHA certification are available

Medical Assistant – offered in partnership with Grays Harbor College preparing students for Medical Assistant certification and an AA degree; college credit is available

Professional Medical Careers – students will acquire a foundation of skills for any career in the medical field and have the opportunity to earn their Nursing Assistant Certified; college credit is available

Established in 2010, Twin Harbors serves students from 11 different school districts including: Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Lake Quinault, Montesano, North Beach, Ocosta, Raymond, South Bend, Taholah, Willapa Valley and Wishkah Valley.

Please contact Lynn Green, Director, at 360-538-2038 (lgreen@asd5.org) or Kim Edwards at 360-538-2039 (kedwards@asd5.org) for more information and summer/fall registration details.