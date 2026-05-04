Ocean Shores opens new EV charging station at public library

The side parking lot at the Ocean Shores Public Library is now home to three EVCS (Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions) 100 kW DC fast charging stations that use Combined Charging System (CCS) ports.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday with Rep. Adam Bernbaum (D, 24th District), Ocean Shores City Administrator Scott Andersen, Grays Harbor PUD Commissioner and former Ocean Shores Mayor Jon Martin, Ocean Shores Public Library Director Keitha Owen, Clean & Prosperous Institute Executive Director Michael Mann, and EVCS Program Manager Grady Lawrence, among others, in attendance.

Andersen welcomed everyone to the event and spoke about the environmental impact EV chargers can have on the community.

“We want to do everything we can to protect our environment, and EV chargers are another solution in that process. Obviously, fighting pollution and keeping Ocean Shores clean is something that is very important. And these new [fast chargers] will help us do just that. It’s a valuable infrastructure project for residents and supporters, and it matters for the citizens of Ocean Shores. And it’s also a great partnership in action; it did not cost the taxpayers of Ocean Shores any money,” Andersen said. “We are grateful to the Washington State Department of Commerce, Clean and Prosperous, and EVCS for working with us to bring this project to Ocean Shores. Together, we’re making sure our community is connected and resilient, and that local residents and tourists alike will have an opportunity to charge their vehicles here.”

Bernbaum explained where the state funds for this project came from and the importance of providing EV charging stations in places like Ocean Shores.

“The funds that went to support this project came from the Climate Commitment Act. As we are trying to point Washington toward a greener future, we want to make sure everybody benefits, not just people along the I-5 corridor,” Bernbaum said. “These dollars reflect part of that promise. As we all transition to electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, that’s not just something you can do in urban spaces. Hopefully, it’s also something that has a benefit to the economy as well. We want to make sure tourists who are coming to Ocean Shores are able to charge their vehicles, that people know that this is a place that they can stop.”

Mann explained his organization’s priorities with regard to climate initiatives and the cost savings that come with electrifying the transportation system.

“We’re a statewide advocacy organization, and our focus is very clear — working on climate issues and electrifying our transportation system. As we’re looking at the headlines today, everybody knows the volatility of gasoline prices,” Mann said. “Switching to electrification for our transportation fuel just makes sense because it allows us to put [money] back in the pockets of Washington residents and businesses. It’s cheaper and cleaner to fuel our transportation system on electricity. … We’re celebrating the ability of more and more Ocean Shores residents, tourists, to be able to drive for less and to drive cleaner.”

Lawrence added, “In record time, we got these chargers up and running, and we’ve got folks already using them. That’s exciting to see. EVCS is the largest private network of chargers on the West Coast.”

After remarks from the principals involved, Ocean Shores Public Library Director Keitha Owen cut the ribbon officially opening the charging station. As far as Owen is concerned, the library is the perfect place for EVCS.

“The previous grant writer for the city found this grant, and we were looking for a location that was accessible on a main route for the community, and Point Brown is that perfect location,” Owen said. “And Keitha’s mind, who is constantly, ‘promote the library, promote the library, promote the library,’ we will be promoting library events and the fact that we have Wi-Fi here 24-7 in the parking lot. The city wanted to do it. I just think it’s a positive all the way around.”

Bernbaum went on to say that an EVCS in Ocean Shores is paramount for a growing beach resort town.

“I think it’s tremendously important. The fire department will be using the charging stations. It’s also important for the local economy. People have done research about where people stay and spend money when taking trips like this, and they anchor it around doing things like refueling,” Bernbaum said. “Electric vehicles are more expensive, but the people driving them often have more money to spend. It’s good that those folks want to come, charge up here, and spend time in Ocean Shores. It’s also good as the community continues to attract new residents. Ocean Shores is the fastest-growing by percentage municipality in the 24th Legislative District. The city is growing, new folks are coming all the time, and we want to make sure we can accommodate the needs of the city’s growing population. I’m really happy that we got this built. I think it’s exciting.”

EVCS, founded in 2018, is headquartered in Arcadia, California, just northeast of Los Angeles. The company boasts 1,648 total chargers installed in 354 West Coast locations. In addition to the new EVCS charging station at the Public Library, there is a Tesla charging station with eight superchargers at the Ocean Shores Convention Center.