Kites fly high in Ocean Shores

Kites were soaring in Ocean Shores on Saturday.

With blue skies, warm temperatures and a strong blowing wind, the beach at Ocean Shores was a perfect setting for the annual Kite Invasion. On Saturday, May 2, the beach was full of cars and kites.

Two more opportunities are coming this summer for kite enthusiasts.

The Grays Harbor Festival of Colors (Ocean Shores Kite Festival) is scheduled for June 4-7. This free, family-friendly event features spectacular giant kites, a night fly at dusk, and kids’ kite-making activities, taking place in front of the Shilo Inn and at the Chance a La Mer beach approach.

The festival features themed flying, Arches and Trains, “Running of the Bols” kite flying, mass ascensions, and a night fly.

Team Evidence will join Quad Squad Northwest as your Festivals Featured Fliers for the 2026 Kite Festival.

A month later, in Grayland, the Windrider Kite Festival is scheduled for July 10-12, at the Grayland Beach Approach. This free family event features three days of kite flying, competitions, air and ground displays, a lighted night fly, and a banquet/auction. It is a premier Washington coast event hosted by the Westport Windriders Kite Club.

The event brings together kite enthusiasts for fun on the beach and supports local causes, including the VFW ladies auxiliary and Ocosta High School scholarships.