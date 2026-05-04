Grays Harbor Community Foundation awards $512K in grants

Aberdeen’s Driftwood Players were awarded funds for an arena and balcony carpet replacement by the Grays Harbor Community Foundation.

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation is investing $512,100 into the community through the 2026 1st Cycle Community Building Grants program.

Twenty-three organizations were awarded funding with projects ranging from youth sports, to healthcare needs for Grays Harbor residents.

Projects were awarded from the following funds held at the Grays Harbor Community Foundation: The Weatherwax Family Fund, Marian J. Weatherwax Fund, Dorothy Hoogeveen Fund and Warren Family Fund. The Grays Harbor Community Foundation also partnered with The Community Foundation of South Puget Sound to award funding through the Jack and Neddie Farrington Fund to Westport South Beach Historical Society and Ocosta Booster Club.

The organizations that were funded through the 2026 First Cycle Community Building Grants program include:

City of Cosmopolis — Lions Park Playground Project

City of Hoquiam — Gable Park Upgrades

Driftwood Players — Arena and Balcony Carpet Replacement

Elma School District — Elma Track and Field Upgrades

Immanuel Baptist Church — Sonshine Park Upgrades

McCleary Historical Society — Bathroom Remodel

Montesano School District — Technology Upgrades

Morningside — Career Placement and Training

North Beach PAWS — Roof Repair

Pacific Education Institute — FieldSTEM

Summit Pacific Medical Foundation — Nuclear Medicine Acquisition

Montesano Booster Club — Scoreboard and Table Upgrades

YMCA of Grays Harbor— HVAC Replacement Project

Grays Harbor Sports Association — Hoquiam Health Trail

North Beach School District — CTE Machines

Pacific Northwest Music Project — Museum Floor Repairs

7th Street Kids — Access to Arts

Grays Harbor College Foundation — Gym Floor Upgrades

Grays Harbor Community Hospital — Infant Withdrawal Program

Harbor Youth Soccer Club — Program Supplies

Saron Lutheran Church— Boots for Bears

Ocosta Booster Club — High School Track Project

Westport South Beach Historical Society — Educational Programming

Senior Program Officer, Jessica Hoover said, “In 2026, the Foundation anticipates we will invest over $4 million into our community through our grants and scholarship program. We are seeing a large rise in donors recently that are interested in getting involved with the Foundation to give back to Grays Harbor and all the organizations doing incredible work on a daily basis for our residents.”

The next grant cycle is the 2nd Quarter Impact Grants with a deadline of June 1 at 5 p.m. Visit www.gh—cf.org or contact Senior Program Officer Jessica Hoover at jessica@gh—cf.org.