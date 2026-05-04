Grays Harbor Community Foundation awards $512K in grants
Published 1:30 am Monday, May 4, 2026
The Grays Harbor Community Foundation is investing $512,100 into the community through the 2026 1st Cycle Community Building Grants program.
Twenty-three organizations were awarded funding with projects ranging from youth sports, to healthcare needs for Grays Harbor residents.
Projects were awarded from the following funds held at the Grays Harbor Community Foundation: The Weatherwax Family Fund, Marian J. Weatherwax Fund, Dorothy Hoogeveen Fund and Warren Family Fund. The Grays Harbor Community Foundation also partnered with The Community Foundation of South Puget Sound to award funding through the Jack and Neddie Farrington Fund to Westport South Beach Historical Society and Ocosta Booster Club.
The organizations that were funded through the 2026 First Cycle Community Building Grants program include:
City of Cosmopolis — Lions Park Playground Project
City of Hoquiam — Gable Park Upgrades
Driftwood Players — Arena and Balcony Carpet Replacement
Elma School District — Elma Track and Field Upgrades
Immanuel Baptist Church — Sonshine Park Upgrades
McCleary Historical Society — Bathroom Remodel
Montesano School District — Technology Upgrades
Morningside — Career Placement and Training
North Beach PAWS — Roof Repair
Pacific Education Institute — FieldSTEM
Summit Pacific Medical Foundation — Nuclear Medicine Acquisition
Montesano Booster Club — Scoreboard and Table Upgrades
YMCA of Grays Harbor— HVAC Replacement Project
Grays Harbor Sports Association — Hoquiam Health Trail
North Beach School District — CTE Machines
Pacific Northwest Music Project — Museum Floor Repairs
7th Street Kids — Access to Arts
Grays Harbor College Foundation — Gym Floor Upgrades
Grays Harbor Community Hospital — Infant Withdrawal Program
Harbor Youth Soccer Club — Program Supplies
Saron Lutheran Church— Boots for Bears
Ocosta Booster Club — High School Track Project
Westport South Beach Historical Society — Educational Programming
Senior Program Officer, Jessica Hoover said, “In 2026, the Foundation anticipates we will invest over $4 million into our community through our grants and scholarship program. We are seeing a large rise in donors recently that are interested in getting involved with the Foundation to give back to Grays Harbor and all the organizations doing incredible work on a daily basis for our residents.”
The next grant cycle is the 2nd Quarter Impact Grants with a deadline of June 1 at 5 p.m. Visit www.gh—cf.org or contact Senior Program Officer Jessica Hoover at jessica@gh—cf.org.