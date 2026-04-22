Westport Fresh Catch community discussion set for April 30

A Westport Fresh Catch community discussion is set for Thursday, April 30 at 10 a.m. at McCausland Hall.

This will be a working discussion, and all are welcome — fishermen, markets, restaurants, and community members.

Launched in 2021, Westport’s Fresh Catch (WFC) is a partnership between the Westport Marina, the city of Westport, and the fishing community, created to support local fishermen, seafood tourism, and the working waterfront.

As WFC enters its next phase, the community is encouraged to reflect on what’s worked, where there’s room to improve, and what comes next. The conversation will be facilitated by Jacob P. Cravey of Tree Ring Consulting.

McCausland Hall is located at 2200 Nyhus St N in Westport.