Stolen vehicle report leads to arrest

Multiple police departments responded to reports of a stolen vehicle located in the Dollar Tree parking lot in Aberdeen.

According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s office (GHCSO), deputies investigating a previously reported stolen vehicle entered the vehicle’s information into the Flock Safety camera system. On Tuesday, deputies received an alert that the suspect vehicle had entered the Aberdeen area.

Working with the Hoquiam and Aberdeen police departments, the stolen vehicle was located in short order.

The driver — who has an extensive criminal history, including five felony convictions and over 40 local arrests — was taken into custody and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies observed the vehicle’s ignition had been “punched,” and a flathead screwdriver was being used to start and operate the vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies also located drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

“This case highlights the real-world impact of the Flock Safety camera system. By providing timely, actionable information, this technology allows law enforcement to locate stolen vehicles faster, coordinate across jurisdictions, and safely apprehend offenders.,” GHCSO said via Facebook. “Tools like this are a force multiplier—helping us solve crimes more efficiently and, just as importantly, prevent further victimization in our communities. We appreciate the continued partnership with neighboring agencies and the support from our community that makes these outcomes possible.”