Youth Fishing Derby set for May 9

The Mark Swanson 19th Annual Ocean Shores Elks Youth Fishing Derby will be held at North Bay Park on Saturday, May 9, from 8 a.m. until noon. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and there is no entry fee. Free t-shirts will be handed out to each registered participant (while supplies last). The Derby is open to kids 17 and under. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for largest lake fish caught in each of four age groups during the ward ceremony at noon.