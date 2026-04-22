Red Cross offers additional financial assistance to people impacted by floods

The American Red Cross is offering additional financial assistance to Washington families whose primary residences were heavily damaged or destroyed in the 2025 Washington floods.

The Red Cross is contacting eligible households directly via email or text with instructions on how to apply, according to a news release from the Red Cross.

Residents who believe they may qualify but did not receive a message can visit redcross.org/WAFloodsBridge, call 1‑800‑RED‑CROSS (800‑733‑2767).

Financial assistance is not a loan and does not need to be repaid. Services are available regardless of immigration status.