Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from April 13 to April 17.

Hoquiam High School – 501 W Emerson Hoquiam

April 13 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Cover cinnamon rolls to help prevent food contamination when sitting out.

Temperature charts indicate holding temperatures are consistently at proper temperatures. Staff assemble Deli Meat sandwiches for immediate service. Deli meat held in reach-in prior to the start of lunch

Jo Ann’s Food Card will expire soon. She can receive a 3-year card if she renews before the expiration date.

Sound To Harbor Head Start – Washington Elementary – 3003 Cherry St Hoquiam

April 14 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Bleach solution is 50 PPM. Good. Test strips are available and being used.

Heather Rowe’s Food Card expires soon. Renew it before it expires to get a 3 year card.

Hand soap for handwashing is located on the prep sink drain board. This is a potential souce of food contamination. CDI – Food worker removed handsoap from drain board.

Prep sink has a direct drain. An indirect drain is required for a food prep sink. Installation of an indirect drain line, such as an air gap will suffice. Issue is to be corrected within 30 days.

Kentucky Fried Chicken – 1110 E Wishkah St Aberdeen

April 15 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Establishment is very clean today. Great date marking and time as a control procedures.

QUAT sanitizer concentration: 400 ppm

Wendy’s Restaurant – 1022 Wishkah St Aberdeen

April 15 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 5

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: One employee has been working since August without a valid Washington State Food Worker Card.

Corrective Actions: All food employees must have a valid Washington State Food Worker Card (FWC) within 14 days of hire. PIC removed employee from schedule until FWC is obtained.

Additional Comments

Reviewed temperature logs and Time as a Public Health Control (TPHC) stickers. TPHC is being used effectively.

The handwashing sink located under the office window is draining slowly. Please unclog the sink to ensure proper drainage.

A complaint was received regarding potential chemical contamination of food. During the inspection, all sanitizer buckets were tested to verify concentrations were within the safe range (200-400 ppm). All buckets measured within this range. Sanitizer buckets are stored below the cooking line, and no potential cross-contamination was observed at the time of inspection.

A customer reported a potential foodborne illness to the establishment. The manager was unaware of the requirement to report such incidents to the health department. All reports of suspected foodborne illness must be reported to the health department. Red points will be cited if this requirement is not followed in the future.

Establishment was clean and organized. Thank you.

Lake Quinault School – 6130 State Hwy 101 Amanda Park

April 16 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Raw eggs stored on the bottom shelf to prevent cross contamination. – Good

The salad bar isn’t working. Staff using ice to help keep food cool. Additionally, foods are rotated out for each lunch service and put out/served within 30 minutes for immediate service. Staff is taking appropriate steps to ensure proper food safety until the salad bar is fixed.

FYI. The circulation pattern in the walk in keeps the temperatures near the door colder than the temperature near the back/under the fan.

Montesano Quick Stop – 405 S Main Street Montesano

April 16 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 50

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: No Person-In-Charge (PIC) present at the facility during inspection.

Corrective Actions: All food establishments must have a designated Person-In-Charge (PIC) at all times. PIC was assigned during inspection.

2: Food employees working without valid food worker cards.

Corrective Actions: All food employees must have a valid Washington State Food Worker Card within 14 days of hire. Food worker must obtain their food worker card today and send it to my email.

3: Lack of records documenting valid Food Worker Cards for employees. Cards were locked in the office.

Corrective Actions: Food worker cards must be displayed or available for review during inspection. All food workers must have a valid Washington State Food Worker Card before their next shift. Send copies of cards to my email and make sure to post them all.

4: Handsink in the back is completely blocked. A package of dry mix is stored in the sink basin.

Corrective Actions: Handwash sinks must be maintained to be accessible at all times for employee use. PIC removed package from sink.

5: Chicken strips and jojos in the hot case were found at 112°F and were cooked this morning around 7 a.m.

Corrective Actions: Hot held food must be maintained at 135°F or above. Corrected by discarding.

6: TCS foods (sliced turkey, ham, roast beef, bacon, lettuce, and tomato) all being cold held in the sandwich preparation refrigerator at 44°F. The ambient air temperature of the unit is also 44°F.

Corrective Actions: Cold held food must maintain 41°F or less. Due to date marking issues, all TCS foods were discarded. This unit must be serviced within 7 days to ensure it can maintain temperature of TCS foods at 41°F or below.

Additional Comments

Points next time for the following if observed:

*Bleach sanitizer concentration is way too strong (200+ ppm). Concentration for food-contact surfaces must maintain 50-100 ppm.

*No label provided for the purple solution in the spray bottle underneath the 3-comp sink. Provide the common name.

*No label provided for syrup and sauce containers. Provide the common name on each container.

*Do not store food on wooden shelves in the walk-in cooler. All food must be stored on shelving that is easily cleanable. Wooden shelving may only be used for canned/bottled beverages.

*Ice machine has accumulation of mold. You must discard all ice and wash, rinse, sanitize, and air dry the unit.

*All deli meats, cut produce, and cooked and cooled foods must be date marked with the first day they were prepped (i.e. package was opened, produce was washed and cut, etc.). Some packages of deli meat were dated 2/23/26. These items must ONLY be kept for 7 days. I will follow up with additional information.

Our office will follow up regarding the following:

-Establishment must have a valid Certified Food Protection Manager. Owner is scheduled to take the exam on 4-27-2026. Send a copy of your certificate to my email and be sure to post a copy in the establishment.

-Establishment does not have a food preparation sink. You must install a designated food preparation sink. Prior to installation, send the proposed location to our office for review and approval.

-Flooring throughout the kitchen and grocery area has major cracks and missing pieces. Flooring upgrades may be required in the future.

-A fan plate (guard) is missing from one of the reach-in freezers. You must replace it within 14 days.

-Vevor pizza oven is installed in the kitchen that’s being used to heat biscuits. This unit is not NSF certified or equivalent. It must be removed and replaced.

-Labels must be provided on all wrapped sandwiches. I will email you the required labeling information.

Grays Harbor County policy 2013-1 states that if any food establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red critical points then they will be placed on a re-inspection status. Re-inspection fees apply. Since this is your first reinspection in the calendar year, the reinspection fee is $176.00. Our office will return to conduct a re-inspection within 30 days. If any previously cited red violations are observed again, a 2nd re-inspection will be required with a fee of $269 and a 2nd re-inspection will occur within 10 days.

Twin Cups Espresso – 2807 Olympic Hwy Aberdeen

April 17 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 50

Blue – 7

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: Person-In-Charge (PIC) does not have control of red high risk factors and could not provide correct responses to key food safety questions about the food operation such as why the hot water is broke on the hand sink, where the hand soap is, and where the thermometer is.

Corrective Actions: Person-In-Charge (PIC) must be knowledgeable about foodborne disease prevention and requirements to control food safety risks at the food establishment. This applies to each barista as they typically only have one working on each shift. Ensure all employees are trained to know when equipment needs serviced (i.e. broken sink handle), where soap and paper towels are and where/how to use the thermometer.

2: Employee working without a valid Washington State Food Worker Card.

Corrective Actions: All food employees must have a valid Washington State Food Worker Card within 14 days of hire. You must obtain your Food Worker Card today.

3: Lack of records documenting valid Food Worker Cards for employees. Some employees on shift schedule do not have Food Worker Cards posted.

Corrective Actions: Food worker cards must be displayed or available for review during inspection. Provide copies of food worker cards within 7 days. Remove cards for staff no longer working at establishment.

4: Food worker was observed handling money before preparing drinks, handling ice scoop and other utensils without washing hands. The food worker also stated that they only wash their hands in the restroom. With the hand sink not working properly (no hot water), hands could not be properly washed anyways.

Corrective Actions: Food workers must wash their hands immediately before engaging in food preparation, when changing tasks, and as often as necessary to remove contamination from hands. Food workers should be aware of when, where and how to wash hands. Our office provided education on when and how to wash hands. Until the hand sink is fixed, you must wash your hands in the 3-compartment sink and batch wash, rinse, sanitize utensils, blenders, pitchers, etc.

5: Hand sink does not have hot water. Knob for hot water is broken.

Corrective Actions: Handwash sink must provide water of at least 100°F. You must replace the faucet today or have a licensed plumber repair the hand sink by Tuesday April 21, 2026.

6: Food worker stated they don’t use the thermometer and didn’t know where it was.

Corrective Actions: A calibrated working thermometer must be provided and readily accessible.

7: Significant rodent droppings on the floor in the restroom. This was noted during your last inspection report.

Corrective Actions: In addition to the espresso stand and storage shed, the restroom must be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by filling or closing holes and other gaps along floors, walls, and providing a solid, self-closing, tight-fitting door. Due to the ongoing rodent issue, your establishment will be required to contact a licensed pest control company and implement regular monthly services until further noted by our office. You must retain copies of the service reports at the establishment for review by our office.

8: Restroom is not cleaned often enough. Floor has significant rodent droppings.

Corrective Actions: Physical facilities must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Additional Comments

Bleach sanitizer bucket concentration is good today: 50 ppm

The ice machine has accumulation of mold build up. Ice machines must be cleaned and sanitized at a frequency to prevent accumulation of soil or mold. You must discard all ice from the machine and wash, rinse, and sanitize the unit prior to filling it back up with new ice. Points next time.

Grays Harbor County policy 2013-1 states that if any food establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red critical points then they will be placed on a re-inspection status. Re-inspection fees apply. Since this is your first reinspection in the calendar year, the reinspection fee is $176.00. Our office will return to conduct a re-inspection within 30 days. If any previously cited red violations are observed again, a 2nd re-inspection will be required with a fee of $269 and a 2nd re-inspection will occur within 10 days.