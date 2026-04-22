Building awareness and support for Parkinson’s in Grays Harbor County

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. An estimated 1 million people in the United States live with Parkinson’s Disease, which is the fastest growing common neurodegenerative disease. In fact, every six minutes in the United States a person is diagnosed with Parkinson’s. It is a slow, progressive movement disorder that results from loss of dopamine-producing cells in the brain. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter which activates the message system from the brain to control movements. To date there is no known cure or cause, but researchers believe that both environmental and genetic factors may play a role in the development of the disease.

Symptoms vary, but can include tremors, rigidity, cognitive impairment, and difficulty with balance, swallowing, and speaking. The disease usually strikes after individuals reach the age of 60, at first occurring subtly and gradually, but it progresses at different speeds in different people.

My husband, Bob Martin, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2012 when he was 60 years old. We attended a seminar at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) in Portland for newly diagnosed patients and care partners. There we learned the importance of attending a Parkinson’s Support Group. When we found that the closest group was in Olympia, we decided to immediately start a support group in Grays Harbor.

Now, 14 years later, the Grays Harbor Parkinson’s Support Group continues to meet monthly on the last Tuesday of every month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room. Currently there are 54 members on the roster, and it keeps growing. It is a time to share concerns, solutions, and joys with people who have Parkinson’s and their care partners.

At the meetings guest speakers cover topics relevant to Parkinson’s, such as restless legs, safe driving, physical and speech therapy, fall prevention, North Beach Medical Equipment, Parkinson’s medicines, nutrition, Olympic Area Agency on Aging, Harbors Home Health and Hospice, RSVP, singing, dancing, YMCA programs, Personal Service Providers, Long Term Care and Assisted Living options as well as living safely at home, Timberland Library’s Aids for Better Living, Harbor Regional Health Hospital, wills and legal papers, eye care, traveling with Parkinson’s, Deep Brain Stimulation and speakers from Seattle’s American Parkinson Disease Association and the Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation.

Since exercise is known to be very helpful for Parkinson’s patients, speakers have taught chair yoga, Tai Chi, Sit and Be Fit with plastic balls, SAIL [Stay Active and Independent for Life] to the support group. Grays Harbor’s only neurologist Dr. John Miller has also been an informative guest speaker a few times.

The group was also treated to a special visit by Seattle film maker Aimie Vallat who has made the documentary Present Moment about her dad, Gary, who has Parkinson’s. Vallat, her parents and a representative from the Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation showed the award-winning film, which has been shown on PBS, and answered questions. The film shares one family’s perspective on how a chronic illness affects the whole family.

Occasionally the group has break-out sessions where the patients and care partners separate to discuss relevant topics and share personal experiences. Years ago, a group of seven members attended a HOPE conference, which is organized by the Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation, in Bellevue, thanks to the Five Star van that is loaned to nonprofit groups. When we volunteered at the World Parkinson Congress in Portland, Oregon in 2016, we reported what we had learned.

The camaraderie of the Grays Harbor Support Group has also grown. There is a Christmas party in December and a potluck in the summer for the members. Realizing you’re not alone and that you have fellow patients and care partners who understand your situation is empowering.

For more information on the Grays Harbor Parkinson’s Support Group or contact Betsy Seidel at 360-533-5968 or betsycamel@yahoo.com.