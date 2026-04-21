Vehicle sale gone wrong leads to arrest of Raymond couple

On Monday, April 20, officers with the Aberdeen Police Department [APD] responded to a report of suspicious circumstances involving a potential vehicle sale, according to a press release issued by APD. The prospective buyer reported that he had been searching for a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace and identified one he was interested in purchasing. He communicated with a female seller, and the two arranged to meet so he could inspect the vehicle.

Upon arrival, the complainant spoke with a male individual who provided inconsistent explanations regarding the reason for wanting to sell the vehicle and repeatedly changed the asking price. Becoming suspicious, the complainant later contacted law enforcement, believing the vehicle may have been stolen.

An officer investigated the complaint and confirmed that the vehicle’s license plate was associated with a vehicle reported stolen out of Longview. The vehicle was subsequently located at a local hotel, where officers investigated further.

Officers made contact with two suspects at an Aberdeen hotel, who were taken into custody without incident. A six-year-old child was also present in the room. During the investigation, officers determined there was an active no-contact order in place between the male and female suspects.

Officers observed suspected methamphetamine inside the room and obtained a search warrant. Upon execution of the warrant, officers recovered approximately 21 grams of methamphetamine, along with additional drug paraphernalia.

A 35-year-old Raymond resident was arrested on charges of trafficking in stolen property, child neglect, and possession of a controlled substance. A 39-year-old Raymond resident was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant, violation of a no-contact order, possession of stolen property and child neglect.

The child was released into the custody of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families.