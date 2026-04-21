‘Petals and Punishment’ Set to Shake Aberdeen Waterfront April 25

A night of controlled chaos, rising momentum, and deeply personal rivalries is set to unfold on the Aberdeen waterfront as Rogue Wrestling Attractions returns with Petals & Punishment on Saturday, April 25.

Hosted at the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Event Center (500 N Custer St, Aberdeen), the event marks another step in the promotion’s growing presence in Grays Harbor—blending athletic competition with storytelling in a format designed to engage both longtime pro wrestling fans and first-time attendees.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first match scheduled for 7 p.m.

Where momentum meets consequence

In Rogue Wrestling Attractions, matches are rarely just matches. They are moments that shift careers.

At Petals & Punishment, that theme is present across the entire card—where competitors enter not just to win, but to define where they stand moving forward.

Whether it’s a rising contender trying to break through, a proven name defending their position, or a rivalry reaching its boiling point, each matchup carries weight beyond a single result.

Key matches highlight a night of contrasts

One of the evening’s featured contests places J.B. Moonshine against Kris Marx in a matchup built on contrasting trajectories.

Moonshine enters with momentum following a strong showing at Harbor Havoc – Equinox Eruption, where he outlasted a full field in a Battle Royal before competing in the main event later that same night. Though he came up short in that final contest, his performance solidified him as a rising presence within the company.

Across the ring, Kris Marx continues to search for consistency. Despite flashes of high-level ability, recent setbacks have raised questions about whether he can turn potential into sustained success.

The result is a matchup where one competitor looks to climb—and the other fights to avoid falling further behind.

A handicap match with unpredictable consequences

Also scheduled is a handicap contest featuring Aberdeen’s Own Big Nasty Logan, one-half of the RWA Tag Team Champions, facing two local entrants: Phat Mat and Chris.

This match puts raw in-ring power against enthusiasm and opportunity. While the numbers advantage favors the two challengers, Logan’s reputation for intensity and dominance presents a very different reality once the bell rings.

For local participants, the match represents a rare opportunity.

For Logan, it may represent something else entirely. What will “The Beast of Aberdeen” do to these two rookies? Will they even make it out in one piece? Find out Live at Petals & Punishment, where these rookies should expect much more punishment than flower petals.

Personal history resurfaces

In a matchup rooted in past events, Celestial faces Chuco Bumm in a one-on-one contest nearly a year in the making.

Their history traces back to a pivotal battle royal, last May, that reshaped alliances within Rogue Wrestling Attractions, leaving unresolved tension that now returns to the forefront. Los Mensajeros sent their message to Chuco Bumm, and now with Celestial as the sole remaining Mensajero, Chuco is out for his revenge and redemption.

With no outside interference and no distractions, the match offers a direct confrontation between two competitors with unfinished business.

Main event: a test of who belongs

Headlining Petals & Punishment is a main event centered on legitimacy and positioning.

“The Pacific Northwest Pitbull” TNT Tyson Lee faces “His Majesty” El Tigre Oro in a matchup that could influence the future direction of the company’s championship picture.

Tyson Lee enters with a string of high-profile performances that have strengthened his case as the top contender in RWA for the next title shot. El Tigre Oro, meanwhile, continues to rise rapidly, building a reputation as one of the most dynamic competitors in the region. Tigre is currently one of the fastest growing professional wrestlers in the entire Pacific Northwest.

While no title is on the line, the implications are clear: the winner moves closer to the top of Rogue Wrestling Attractions. Can the massive wave of growth and reputation carry Tigre past Tyson or will Tyson’s dominance remain clear?

An experience designed for the community

Event organizers emphasize that Petals & Punishment is built to be accessible and engaging for a wide audience.

Attendees can expect:

Live Interactive Crowd Energy

Merchandise Opportunities

Event Programs and Memorabilia

A Family Friendly Environment With Affordable Pricing

Ticket options include:

Available at the door and online at RogueAttractions.com

Youth General Admission (16 and under): $10.00 + Tax

General Admission (17+): $20.00 + Tax

Ringside VIP (limited, assigned seating): $40.00 + Tax