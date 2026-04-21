Pacific County Fair recruits for re-established fair board

The Pacific County Fair is seeking applications for appointment to positions on the Fair Advisory Board. The Fair Advisory Board is responsible for assisting in developing rules and regulations to govern the orderly conduct of the annual Pacific County Fair, engage in long-term planning for Fair programs and facilities, and acts as an Advisory Board to the County Commissioners.

Interested applicants may apply online from https://www.pacificcountyfair.org/, may request an application from the Pacific County Commissioners Office, P O Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586; phone 875-9337, 642-9337, 484-7337, or 267-8337, or from the Fair Office, P O Box 142, Menlo, WA; phone 360-942-3713.

Applications will be accepted until positions are filled.