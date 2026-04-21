News Briefs

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Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives for the Grays Harbor area in May. Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org.

Tuesday, May 5, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Montesano Church of God, 317 E. Spruce Ave.

Wednesday, May 6, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Aberdeen American Legion, 112 W. 1st St.

Thursday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., North Beach Senior High School, 336 State Route 115

Friday, May 8, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church

Hoquiam PD’s Pattison-Ball graduates

PSO Shawn Pattison-Ball has completed the Washington State Corrections Officer Academy. Over the past three months, he has dedicated himself to learning the skills and responsibilities required of a corrections officer.

He will now begin his field training phase, where he will put that knowledge into practice and continue learning the processes at the Hoquiam Jail.

“Great work, Shawn, and welcome to the next step in your career,” Hoquiam PD said via Facebook.

Ocean Shores and Westport to hold Coffee with a Cop events

Ocean Shores residents are invited to the first Coffee with a Cop at The Jitter House Coffee Shop, located inside the Community Club on April 29 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Meet the new chief of police, connect with officers, grab a cup of coffee, and chat or ask questions. This is an opportunity to build relationships and have open, informal conversations with your local first responders.

Fire Chief Brian Ritter and members of the Ocean Shores Fire Department will also be on hand.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coffee-with-a-cop-tickets-1987157728258

The Westport Coffee with a Cop event is set for May 1 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Saltwater Sips, which is located at 421 Neddie Rose Dr. in Westport.

Elma and Aberdeen students heading to SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference

At the SkillsUSA State Leadership & Skills Conference held at Clover Park Technical College, two teams from Elma High School earned the title of State Champions in Welding Fabrication and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Aberdeen High School and Miller Junior High competed as well and came away with honors in eight different events.

Aberdeen High School senior, Luis Mazariegos took First in State in Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning/Refrigeration. Also placing in HVAC/R was Emerson Johnstone (3rd), and Jaidon Williams (4th).

Bobcat freshman JayCee Kost took top honors in Extemporaneous Speaking en route to winning the Gold and qualifying for a return trip to Nationals in Atlanta. Aberdeen freshman Emily Dominguez took Second in State in Prepared Speech.

Miller Junior High’s Mariana Valerio Souza Took First Place at State in Middle School Prepared Speech and qualified for Nationals, Aubriel Munoz, placed First in State in Middle School Pin Design, also qualifying for Nationals.

The team of Sophia Norsby, Allison Benson and Jesse Rodriguez placed First in State in Middle School Team Engineering Challenge, qualifying for Nationals.

Miller Junior High’s Violet Colburn placed First at State in Middle School Photography. Also placing in that event was Cason Gill (3rd). Miller’s Elizabeth Emmett placed Second in State in Job Demonstration Open.

The Aberdeen High School and Miller Junior High School’s SkillsUSA Clubs will be hosting the 18th annual Cowboy BBQ to raise funds for those students traveling to Atlanta to compete at the SkillsUSA National Skills and Leadership Conference. This will be held on Wednesday, May 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m..

The SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference will be held on June 1-5.

Brooklyn Road Closure

The Grays Harbor County Roads Department will be closing the Brooklyn Road on Thursday April 23rd from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The road will be closed at Mile Post 5.3 or marker 17 for tree removal. Please plan accordingly. The County appreciates your patience with this inconvenience.