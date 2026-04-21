FEMA housing inspectors begin evaluating storm-damaged properties for possible disaster aid

Residents who applied for federal individual assistance resulting from the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred in designated counties December 5-19, 2025, will soon be contacted by housing inspectors with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Those who suffered disaster-related damage in Chelan, Grays Harbor, King, Lewis, Pacific, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom Counties – including the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, Lummi Nation, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, Nisqually Indian Tribe, Nooksack Indian Tribe, Puyallup Tribe, Quinault Indian Nation, Samish Indian Nation, Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe, Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe, Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, Squaxin Island Tribe, Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Tulalip Tribes, and the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe – may be eligible for assistance by registering with FEMA.

Apply for FEMA assistance in 1 of 3 ways:Online: www.disasterassistance.gov

Phone: (800) 621-3362

Download and use the FEMA app

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster survivors who have questions about the status of their application can call the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362.

FEMA usually schedules an inspection within 7 to 10 days after an individual applies. Housing inspections are initiated when someone registers with FEMA for disaster assistance and indicates their residence was damaged and/or they lost personal property because of the disaster, and their losses or needs were not covered by insurance.

FEMA inspectors document personal property losses and disaster impacts to an applicant’s residence, particularly whether the residence is safe, sanitary and livable. Eligibility decisions for FEMA assistance are not made onsite by the inspectors. Rather, the FEMA inspectors gather information about the impacts of the disaster which are among many factors used to determine if or how FEMA may be able to help.

The housing inspector will consider:The structural soundness of the house, both inside and out.

Whether the electrical, gas, heat, plumbing and sewer/septic systems are in working order.

Whether the house is safe to live in and can be entered and exited safely.

Whether any accessibility features that existed before the disaster are damaged or if any may need to be added to make the house livable.

Personal property losses.

How a FEMA inspection works:Storm survivors must submit a FEMA application for disaster assistance.

Once registered, a housing inspector will call or text the applicant and make an appointment to meet at the damaged dwelling. This communication may come from an unfamiliar phone number, so it’s important to answer the call or text so an appointment can be set.

Applicants must be present for the inspection and be able to prove occupancy and/or ownership for the dwelling by showing a utility bill or a copy of a deed or mortgage with their name on it. The inspector will not take copies of those documents.

A typical home inspection takes about 45 minutes to complete. After the inspection, applicants should allow 7 to 10 days to hear back from FEMA.

If an applicant is unable to meet with the inspector, they can designate someone else to meet with the inspector on their behalf. They must provide FEMA with a copy of this written designation.

Legitimate housing inspectors are FEMA employees or contractors. The inspector will already know an applicant’s FEMA case number, will present their official FEMA identification and will never ask for or accept money. This service is free.

If someone is concerned about a person claiming to be a FEMA inspector, they should not provide personal information, but rather contact local law enforcement.