Aberdeen Art Center celebrates 10 years of community, art and music

The Aberdeen Art Center celebrated its 10-year anniversary with an art and musical block party Friday.

A portion of North K Street was closed for the event, to allow for a music stage featuring local musicians Donna & the Dudes, CD Schofield, Dave Morris, and Donna and Ken Albert as well as a large tent to keep guests out of the rain.

The street fair also included artists, vendors and the Mr. Taco food truck. Attendees were offered a complimentary taco from the Aberdeen Art Center and an assortment of free snacks and cranberry punch. A free jewelry wire-wrapping class put on by the Harbor Art Guild and artist Wendy Ryan was also offered.

The event was held on Friday, in keeping with the art center’s 12oth continuous First Friday Art Walk. The Art Walks are held from 5 to 8 p.m. every first Friday of the month with live music on stage in Alder Grove Gallery in the Aberdeen Art Center, located at 200 West Market Street.

Throughout its 10-year history, the Aberdeen Art Center has evolved from its initial 700-square-foot Alder Grove Gallery space in the back of the building in the unit currently housing History 98520 to its current 2,100-square-foot gallery space on the Market Street side of the building.

The art center has become home to local non-profit community organizations, such as the History 98520, and the Harbor Arts Guild, one of the longest running arts guilds on the Harbor, the Salmon Berry Band, a local ukulele band, which rehearses in the art center each Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., guitar lessons by Seth DC and finally the United Finnish Kaleva Brothers & Sisters Lodge #9. It is also home to Mother Crow’s studio gallery, which features the works of talented artists, along with some unique, hand-crafted gift items.

About 150 locals stopped by throughout the evening celebration to drop off gifts and cards and spend time with friends who have become accustomed to finding camaraderie in the artsy surroundings. Almost all the art shown in Alder Grove Gallery and in fact the entire building come from the over 160-plus Grays Harbor County artists who call the center home. Many of those artists were on hand for the celebration Friday.

The Aberdeen Art Center also has a conference room, for local community and art organizations to meet, and a classroom that seats 18 students and is often rented out for private parties. It also has a common space that has been used for book signings and lectures and other community events.

With a five-star rating on Trip Advisor, The Aberdeen Art Center has not only become a destination for visitors throughout Western Washington, but also for international visitors from countries such as Spain, Canada, Mexico, Finland and other European countries.

It has also become “the place” for artists to display and sell their art, ranging from oils, acrylics, watercolors, photography and mixed media art. It has also become a place to meet like-minded people who appreciate the art and music scene. The art center provides a popular venue for local musicians who can play their music on one of the last remaining stages where legendary Harborite Kurt Cobain played.

In the end, a group of volunteers showed up and spent a few hours taking down the tents and cleaning up. “We want to thank CCAP and their volunteers along with the Seniors Sunset Times and Mr. Taco food truck for their help in putting on this wonderful celebration,” organizers stated.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m., and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For information about the art center, call 562-208-4226. Or visit their Facebook page or website at aberdeenartcenter.com.