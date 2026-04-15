Drug Task Force makes arrests, confiscates weapons in Aberdeen

During the search of the residence, detectives recovered seven firearms.

Detectives with the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force executed search and arrest warrants Tuesday at a residence in the 700 block of West 1st Street in Aberdeen.

According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, April 14, detectives with the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, with assistance from officers of the Aberdeen Police Department, executed search and arrest warrants in the 700 block of West 1st Street in Aberdeen as part of a narcotics investigation.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases of illegal drugs from two individuals operating out of the residence. Those efforts culminated in the arrest of a 52-year-old Aberdeen man and a 36-year-old Aberdeen woman, and both are facing multiple counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

“This coordinated operation underscores the continued commitment of the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force to disrupt illegal drug activity and hold drug dealers accountable,” GHCSO said in a Facebook post. “The Drug Task Force is comprised of detectives from the Hoquiam Police Department, the Aberdeen Police Department, and the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.”

Following the male’s arrest, he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital due to medical issues requiring evaluation and treatment.

During the search of the residence, detectives recovered seven firearms. The male subject is prohibited from possessing firearms and upon his release from the hospital, he will be booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail and charged with multiple counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The female suspect was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on multiple charges. While being processed, jail staff discovered she had concealed additional controlled substances, resulting in an added charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility.

In addition, two other individuals at the scene were taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants.