No injuries reported from house fire on Monday in Central Park

Firefighters from Grays Harbor District No. 2 enter the house on the 5900 block of the Olympic Highway to extinguish remnants of fire and assess damages.

A Grays Harbor District No. 2 firefighter (lower middle) gets the first hose on a fire in Central Park Monday.

A fire on the 5900 block of Olympic Highway burns as firefighters from Grays Harbor Fire District No. 2 arrived on site Monday.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. Monday a house fire broke out on the 5900 block of the Olympic Highway in Central Park about a half mile from the Grays Harbor District No. 2 Firehouse.

Grays Harbor Fire District No. 2 was on scene within minutes and had the fire under control before it could spread to parked vehicles and nearby structures.

In this location where fire hydrants are not accessible other fire districts are immediately contacted for water support, and Montesano and Aberdeen Fire Department engines responded to the call. Washington State Patrol had a trooper there as the fire was adjacent to the Olympic Highway and traffic was affected.

Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies were first on scene as they noticed the fire when driving on the highway. No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire and no one is believed to have been in the residence at the time the fire started.

The fire is believed to have been burning for some time before being noticeable from the outside, but the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing at this time.