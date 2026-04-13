DNR to conduct mock fire exercises in Capitol State Forest

Fire crews prepare the fire equipment during the DNR aviation exercise in the Capitol State Forest in April of 2024.

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Inserted personnel set off colored smoke to indicate the drop point during the DNR aviation exercise in the Capitol State Forest in April of 2024.

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A Department of Natural Resources (DNR) helicopter drops water during the DNR aviation exercise in the Capitol State Forest in April of 2024.

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In preparation for wildfire season, the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will conduct aviation mock fire exercises across the Capitol State Forest on Wednesday, April 15, with a backup date of April 16, from 1 to 5 p.m.

DNR firefighters will be using firefighting aircraft along with other firefighting equipment. Additionally, there will be DNR crews on the ground coordinating the exercise area.

Using smoke cloud devices, colored smoke will come from non-flammable containers in open areas without overhead vegetation.

Depending on wind conditions, the public may witness visible smoke at times, ranging from small smoke plumes to drift smoke and light haze.

Hosted by the aviation team within DNR’s Wildland Fire Management Division, the training will enhance air crews’ ability to fight wildland fire more effectively and safely in aerial firefighting activities. It’s an opportunity for the ground crews to simulate fire to train the air crews with required tasks.

Four helicopters will be on scene to drop water as needed for these exercises, along with a Kodiak 100 airplane.