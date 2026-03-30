Grays Harbor residents participate in No Kings rallies

“No Kings” rally protesters lined the median from Shoal Street NE to the roundabout along Point Brown Avenue in Ocean Shores.

On March 28, Grays Harbor County residents came out to participate in No Kings rallies held in Aberdeen, Elma, Ocean Shores and Westport.

Of the 3,100 nationwide No Kings rallies that organizers said had been registered to be held on March 28, four were held in Grays Harbor County in Ocean Shores, Westport, Aberdeen and Elma.

In the USA Today article, “Red flare for Trump: ‘No Kings’ rallies a show of political force,” Susan Page reported that “Organizers said two-thirds of participants who signed up live in suburban, small town or rural areas. That’s a 40-percent increase over last time in protesters from outside big cities.”

That the sun happened to be out during the rallies heightened the collective energy that residents brought to their respective rallies.

In Elma at the rally’s start at noon, community members gathered on the sidewalk in front of the Dave Osgood Visitor Information Center and gradually crossed the street until all four corners of Main and 3rd streets had rally attendees. For an hour, participants waved and whistled at the supportive honks and the one-finger salutes, the number of the former higher than the latter. In all 55 community members turned out, with two attendees waving signs that said “We have a constitution, not a king” and “Healthcare, not warfare.”

“We believe he is definitely acting like a king. … This has got to be done. We have to protest,” said Barbara Harm, adding, “I’m proud to do this.”

Zelasko Park and the Westport Viewing Tower were the sites of the rallies in Aberdeen and Westport, respectively. At the rally in Aberdeen, attendees lined both sides of the street, and the frog costume popularized by the ICE protests in Portland was also in attendance.

In Ocean Shores, approximately 600 protesters occupied the median from Shoal Street NE to the roundabout along Point Brown Avenue early Saturday afternoon.