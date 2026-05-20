Democrat excesses motivate more Republicans to run for office

With Candidate Filing Week behind us, “We have more candidates running for the Washington state Legislature than we’ve had in many election cycles,” said WAGOP Chairman Rep. Jim Walsh. “We have solid Republicans running in almost all the swing districts. We even have strong Republicans running in staunch blue districts.”

All 98 Members of the Washington House of Representatives are up for reelection, while 24 of the 49 members of the Washington Senate are also up for reelection — nearly half the chamber.

“The excesses, mistakes, and overreach of Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, Senate Majority Jamie Pedersen, and House Speaker Laurie Jinkins is motivating strong Republicans to run in Democrat strongholds,” explains Chairman Walsh.

They include Legislative District 42 (Whatcom County); Legislative District 10 (Whidbey Island and parts of Snohomish and Skagit counties); Legislative District 26 (Pierce and Kitsap counties); Legislative District 30 (Federal Way); and Legislative District 5 (Enumclaw and Issaquah).

“The overreach of the disastrous state income tax and the absolute bind that Ferguson, Pedersen, and Jinkins now find themselves in — as they contradict themselves and each other — is a big boon for Republican candidates who will help get rid of it,” says Chairman Walsh.

The Primary Election for elected positions in Washington will occur during the first week of August, with the General Election for this year’s midterm cycle set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In addition to being an all-mail-in voting state, Washington is also an open jungle primary state, meaning the top two vote getters in the August Primary Election will advance to the General Election in November.

“While certain aspects of Washington’s elections processes favor establishment progressives, those politicians have overreached so far, have become so arrogant and condescending, that common-sense conservatives have a real shot at picking up some wins this fall,” Chairman Walsh said. “That’s why so many conservatives have filed. Now, it’s up to all of us to boost voter turnout in the August Primary and November General Election. If we can ‘Get Out The Vote,’ more of these good candidates will win. They’ll surprise the condescending Olympia establishment. And move Washington onto a path to positive reform.”