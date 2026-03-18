Spring weather means pests in Washington state; look out for these bugs, rodents

Spring weather has arrived in Washington state.

With the sun comes an increase in pests. Unless well-prepared, many Washington residents could soon see bugs and rodents in their homes.

What pests are common, and how can Washingtonians prevent them?

Here’s what we know: What spring pests are common in Washington state?

There are numerous pests you may encounter while living in the Evergreen State.

According to Aptive Pest Control, the seven most common pests in Washington state include four that are active in the spring: * Ants * Cockroaches * Fleas * Ticks

Common pests that pop up later in the season include spiders, rodents, wasps and yellowjackets, according to Aptive Pest Control.

The Washington State Department of Health lists 12 common pests that Washingtonians should watch out for: * Bed begs * Bees and wasps * Biting flies * European fire ants * Fleas * Japanese beetles * Lice * Mosquitoes * Rodents * Spiders * Spongy moths * Ticks Which pests will the Pacific Northwest see this spring?

The National Pest Management Association uses its “bug barometer” to predict upcoming pest activity in each region of the United States by analyzing pest biology, long-term forecasts and weather patterns.

“This winter was about as extreme as it gets, and those conditions can create a domino effect that impacts pest activity well into spring and summer,” Jim Fredericks, the association’s senior vice president of public affairs, said in a Feb. 23 news release. “We’re expecting heightened activity from a number of pests that can threaten both property and health.”

In the Pacific Northwest, “mild winter and spring conditions” could result in early waves of ants and stinging insects,” the National Pest Management Association said, as rodents and cockroaches seek water indoors.

By summer, we’ll likely see more mosquitoes and flies, the association predicted. How can I keep pests out of my Washington state home?

The best way to keep a pest-free home is to be proactive by taking steps to prevent pests before you spot them, according to Fredericks.

The National Pest Management Association recommends these basic steps to protect your home: * Seal entry points, inspect the exterior for cracks and gaps, then correct with caulk or weatherstripping * Eliminate standing water * Maintain your yard * Properly store food, promptly clean crumbs and spills * Repair moisture issues such as leaky pipes and clogged drains

If needed, schedule a pest inspection with a professional to identify possible vulnerabilities and create a plan for your home.

The Washington State Department of Health recommends using integrated pest management rather than a chemical response.

This method “requires learning about the pest in question and doing what’s necessary to eliminate their access to food, water and shelter,” the state agency said, and “uses physical barriers that block pest entry.”

According to the state Health Department, you should keep kitchen and garbage areas as clean as possible, and set bait or traps to get rid of problems early.

Use physical barriers including screens and caulk to keep pests out.

Landscaping choices can keep pests outside, and natural predators including ladybugs can take care of unwanted insects before they try to get inside.