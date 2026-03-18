18th Annual Razor Clam and Seafood Festival is happening this weekend

Three-day seaside shindig in Ocean Shores coincides with the first day of spring

The 2026 Razor Clam and Seafood Festival, sponsored by Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, is set for this weekend at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. Approximately 5,000 people attended last year’s festival despite blustery weather.

Highlights include the Clam Chowder Tasting Contest with more than a dozen chowders, fresh whole Dungeness crab dinners, Food Court, Sunday Crab Benedict Brunch, Vendor Village with 100 booths, live music, giant European slide, and a Clam Gun Decorating Contest.

The Clam Chowder Tasting Contest features local restaurants offering public tastings of their inspired recipes. Festivalgoers can purchase a Tasting Passport for $10 and vote for their favorite chowder in the People’s Choice category. The winning chef will receive a $500 prize. The contest runs on Friday and Saturday.

Fresh Whole Dungeness Crab Dinners include fresh whole Dungeness crab (avg. two pounds) served either warm or cold with herbed new potatoes, cole slaw and butter. Whole crab dinner tickets are $40 ($35 for active military and dependents) and half-crab dinners are $25. Dinners are recommended to be purchased in advance to guarantee availability as the crabs are delivered live to the festival. Dungeness crab dinners purchased during the festival weekend will be available while supplies last. Get your discounted dinner tickets now on the website. Go to: osrazorclamfestival.org.

The crab dinners are sponsored by the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino and Quinault Pride Seafood who are providing live fresh crab from the Quinault Indian Nation, caught just a few miles away and brought live to the festival. The only way to get fresher crab is to catch them yourself.

The Food Court features a dozen food booths/trucks including Emily’s Oceanview at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, Bennett’s Fish Shack with a fish shack menu, Alaska Scallops direct from Alaska, and more. Not a seafood fan? Not a problem. There will be something for everyone, including burgers, fries, shakes, Russian dumplings, roasted corn, loaded baked potatoes, teriyaki, yakisoba and your favorite desserts including funnel cakes.

Still hungry? Come back on Sunday between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Crab Benedict Brunch including a Bloody Mary or mimosa. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance online at osrazorclamfestival.org. There are several seatings in the convention center.

The Vendor Village includes 100 booths with juried hand-made crafts, merchants, sponsors and nonprofits working for a better environment.

A fun and creative approach to getting those Razor Clams is the Clam Gun Decorating Contest on display all weekend as local clammers decorate their most important tool.

You can even dig for your own razor clams this weekend:

Friday, 8 a.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Saturday, 8:43 a.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Sunday, 9:29 a.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Clam Gun Decorating Contest

All ages welcome — decorate a clam gun or shovel any way you like (doesn’t need to be functional, just fabulous).

Ribbons, prizes, and a $900 concrete Seattle Seahawks bench for Best in Show

Bring entries Friday

Voting is Saturday

Winners will be announced Sunday

Festival Schedule

Friday

Vendor village 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outdoor food booths 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chowder tasting 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Live music

SR 109 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Raucous — 2 to 4 p.m.

Deerswerver — 5 to 7 p.m.

KOSW 88.9 FM DJs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday

Vendor village 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Crab dinner 11 a.m.

Outdoor food booths 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chowder WINNER announced at 4:40 p.m.

Live music

SR 109 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Raucous — 2 to 4 p.m.

Deerswerver — 5 to 7 p.m.

KOSW 88.9 FM DJs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday

Vendor village 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crab dinner 11 a.m.

Outdoor food booths 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crab Benedict breakfast 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last seating at 1 p.m.)

Live music

Shades of Grey — noon to 2 p.m.

KOSW 88.9 FM DJs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival is free to attend. Visit the festival’s Facebook page or website for more information.

https://www.facebook.com/RazorClamFestival

Sponsors include: Five Star Dealerships, Bennett’s Fish Shack, KOSW 88.9 FM, Leaf Filter, North Beach TV, Peak Propane, Quinault Pride Seafood and Renewal by Anderson.