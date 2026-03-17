The Derina Harvey Band brings fiery Celtic music to Raymond

Award-winning musical group will perform at the Raymond Theatre on March 22

Sunday Afternoon Live brings the Derina Harvey Band to the stage of the historic Raymond Theatre on Sunday, March 22 in a performance that would be difficult to match for sheer vocal power. Derina Harvey leads a Celtic ensemble of outstanding musicians — guitar, fiddle, and strong rhythm players. It is her voice that must be the biggest, most wide-open, and joyous instrument imaginable. With it, she leads her group in belting out sea shanties, hard-luck stories, paeans to the lands of Labrador and Nova Scotia, odes to dearly departed shipwrecks. Galway Girl is an irresistible remembrance of a black-haired, blue-eyed beauty. The Last Saskatchewan Pirate is a slightly unhinged but hilarious account of a farmer gone rogue.

In every song, Harvey fills the stage with a huge voice that is at times lilting, at times a growl, fiercely determined, and always soaring — right up to the ceiling. She has been likened to Adele. But Derina Harvey certainly has a vocabulary and a depth that are unique; the band’s repertoire showcases a love of place and an appreciation for wildness, sea, and sky. They really cannot be compared with anyone.

The Derina Harvey Band has been recognized and honored by the Canadian Folk Music Awards, Canada’s East Coast Music Awards, Arts Northwest, Western Arts Alliance, and Ohio Arts Professionals Network, to name a few. We are so fortunate to present this exciting group to Sunday Afternoon Live audiences. It’s a show not to be missed.

The Derina Harvey Band will perform at the historic Raymond Theatre, 323 3rd St, Raymond, on Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. Tickets for the Derina Harvey Band will be $25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com, or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.