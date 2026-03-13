Flood Watch issued for Grays Harbor County

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Grays Harbor, Lewis and Thurston counties, including the cities of Hoquiam, Lacey, Fords Prairie, Chehalis, Aberdeen, Tumwater, and Olympia.

The Flood Watch remains in effect through Sunday afternoon, due to excessive rainfall, which may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Moderate to heavy rainfall from a weak atmospheric river will keep rivers on the Chehalis, Newaukum, and the Skookumchuck running near flood stage through Sunday.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Heavy rain and mountain snow Friday evening followed by unusually warm temperatures this weekend will lead to high water levels on many mountain streams and rivers.

There is some uncertainty in the rain and snow amounts through Saturday and temperatures this weekend but confidence in river levels is good at 60% to 80%. Additionally, water temperatures have dropped to the lower 40s, so the chances of hypothermia will be increased for anyone falling into rivers or streams.

Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning for the Olympics has also been issued until 5 a.m. Saturday, with heavy snow expected between 3 to 5 inches.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Snow covered roads may make travel conditions difficult to impossible at times and cause delays. Temporary road closures are possible. Gusty winds may limit visibility down to a quarter of a mile at times.