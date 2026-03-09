TRIO donates 145 books to little free libraries

The TRIO program at Grays Harbor College recently partnered with the Aberdeen Rotary Club and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to host a campus-wide book drive, collecting 145 books for the Rotary Club’s Little Free Libraries located around the community.

The third annual book drive began on Jan. 21, in celebration of Dolly Parton’s birthday, and featured a week of “Dolly Days” events designed to bring students together while supporting children’s literacy.

“Promoting student engagement on campus by providing fun and educational activities is something TRIO has always done,” said Interim TRIO Director Ginelle Hanaway. “The more a student is engaged on campus, the more likely they are to complete their degree. Dolly Days is a fun way to raise awareness around children’s literacy, get to know local organizations like the Haylofters and Rotary Club, and connect on campus.”

As part of Dolly Days, GHC students participated in square dancing lessons led by the Grays Harbor Haylofters, attended a movie night featuring Dolly Parton’s film 9 to 5, and wrapped up the celebration with a campus karaoke event. The activities were free for all GHC students and aimed at building community while encouraging book donations.

According to TRIO staff, the annual tradition aligns closely with TRIO’s mission. The TRIO program focuses on helping students stay engaged on campus and connected to their communities, two factors that support student success. By encouraging students to donate books, TRIO highlighted the importance of civic engagement and helped expand access to books.