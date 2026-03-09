Grays Harbor readies for St. Paddy’s Day

The rooster at Montesano Farm and Home is ready for St. Paddy’s Day. (Andrea Watts / The Daily World)

According to History.com, St. Patrick’s Day dates back more than 1,000 years and honors Ireland’s patron saint, Saint Patrick. The holiday is celebrated annually on March 17, the anniversary of his death in the fifth century. A.J. Burton’s HistoryLink.com essay, Irish in Washington — The Early Years (1840s to 1890), states, “Irish have been present in what is now Washington state since the earliest European and American explorations.”

There are plenty of St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Grays Harbor that’ll have you stepdancing in no time.

March 14 — Seabrook Shamrock 5K and 10K Run

Get ready to don your green and join Seabrook for the 2026 Seabrook Shamrock 5K and 10K Run. Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a stroller-pushing family, or bringing your four-legged friends, this fun, festive run is perfect for all ages and paces. Lace up and make some shamrock magic. Race starts at 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall. The finish line is at Crescent Park. Whether you run, walk, skip, stroll, or push a stroller, everyone’s welcome. It’s a community-centered event, designed for fun, togetherness, and a little friendly competition. Pets are absolutely invited, too – with leashes, please. Show off your St. Patrick’s Day spirit: think green tees, rainbow tutus, playful socks, funky glasses, fun hats — the more creative, the better. It’s not a race, it’s a celebration. Cross the finish line and stay for the party: music, light snacks, community vibes, and optional mingling. A perfect way to celebrate your run and enjoy good company.

March 15 — St. Paddy Parade

Noon to 1 p.m.

Ocean Shores

Parade route begins and ends at Galway Bay Irish Pub

March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day

8th Street Alehouse in Hoquiam

Come celebrate the culture of the Emerald Isle with music, food specials, Irish whiskey flights, Irish trivia, and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

3:17 p.m.

Hoquiam Brewing Company to 8th Street Alehouse

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Live music from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. featuring Danny Boy, Hank Cramer and Patrick Murray

Steam Donkey Brewing Company in Aberdeen

St. Patty’s Day Celebration

3 to 8 p.m.

Lemon Hill Café & Bookstore — Montesano

St. Patrick’s Day Farm Table Dinner

Tickets are required for this event. Call or come in to reserve your spot.

Saint Patrick’s Day Farm Table Dinner

4 courses ~ $68

(Beverages are not included. This meal cannot be gluten free. Let them know if you need a vegetarian entree when purchasing your ticket.)