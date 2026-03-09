Get your groove on in the Twin Harbors
Published 1:30 am Monday, March 9, 2026
There are plenty of live musical performances encompassing several genres scheduled in the Twin Harbors in the coming days and weeks. There is literally something for everyone on tap throughout the month of March and into April. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.
Shaun Beebe
Corks and Taps — Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort
Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill
Ocean Shores
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Hoquiam Schools Spring Concert
7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam
Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.
On the Side
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar, Montesano
Friday, March 13 from 7 to 11 p.m.
All District Choir Concert
7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam
Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.
Grays Harbor College Steel Drums
Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m.
Wellington Rehearsal Hall
Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites.
Admission is free
Grays Harbor College Jazz Choir & Jazz Band
Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Enjoy an evening of lively music with the GHC Music Department, Jazz Band, and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck.
General Admission $5
GHC students free
Razor Clam and Seafood Festival
Ocean Shores Convention Center
Friday, March 20
SR 109 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Raucous — 2 to 4 p.m.
Deerswerver — 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
SR 109 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Raucous — 2 to 4 p.m.
Deerswerver — 5 to 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 22
Shades of Grey — noon to 2 p.m.
Kurt Lindsay
March 20-21
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Reggie Garrett and Christine Gunn
Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.
McCleary Museum Event Center
Admission by donation
Reggie Garrett and Christine Gunn are a musical duo of unparalleled emotion and virtuosity. Reggie’s lyricism in his explorations of the variety and subtlety of human experience are supported and propelled into flight by Christine’s dynamic and sensuous musicality.
Colin Gage
Messy Jessy’s Bar and Grill in Aberdeen
Saturday, March 21 at 9 p.m.
Derina Harvey Band
Raymond Theatre
323 3rd St, Raymond
Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.
Sunday Afternoon Live brings the Derina Harvey Band to the stage of the historic Raymond Theatre. Derina Harvey leads a Celtic ensemble of outstanding musicians — guitar, fiddle, and strong rhythm players.
$25/$5 for students at the door.
Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com, or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.
Live Folk Punk Music
Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m.
ART HQx, 413 7th Street in Hoquiam
Performances by Harbor Squallers, Job Smashing Window Creator, Stinky Slem and Rebbie the Roustabout
Doors open at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 6:30. $10 donation is requested but not required.
Grays Harbor College String Ensemble
Wellington Rehearsal Hall
Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m.
Free
Joel Gibson Jr.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Friday, March 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Brian Green Band
March 27-28
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Tiny Brewery Concert
Steam Donkey Brewing Company in Aberdeen
Saturday, March 28 at 9 p.m.
Champagne Sunday featuring husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen
Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Adults $20
Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17
GHC Students and 12 and Under free
Diamond Sharp Records: The Independent Dreams Tour
Rose’s Mexican Restaurant — Hoquiam
Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m.
Featuring Kuttl3ss and Jamrok
21+ Event
A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation
7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam
Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $35
Bon Débarras
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.
Adults $20 Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students
$17 GHC Students and 12 and under free