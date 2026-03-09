Get your groove on in the Twin Harbors

On the Side will be at Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano Friday night.

There are plenty of live musical performances encompassing several genres scheduled in the Twin Harbors in the coming days and weeks. There is literally something for everyone on tap throughout the month of March and into April. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

Shaun Beebe

Corks and Taps — Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort

Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill

Ocean Shores

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Hoquiam Schools Spring Concert

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam

Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

On the Side

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar, Montesano

Friday, March 13 from 7 to 11 p.m.

All District Choir Concert

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam

Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

Grays Harbor College Steel Drums

Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m.

Wellington Rehearsal Hall

Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites.

Admission is free

Grays Harbor College Jazz Choir & Jazz Band

Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Enjoy an evening of lively music with the GHC Music Department, Jazz Band, and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck.

General Admission $5

GHC students free

Razor Clam and Seafood Festival

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Friday, March 20

SR 109 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Raucous — 2 to 4 p.m.

Deerswerver — 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

SR 109 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Raucous — 2 to 4 p.m.

Deerswerver — 5 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

Shades of Grey — noon to 2 p.m.

Kurt Lindsay

March 20-21

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Reggie Garrett and Christine Gunn

Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

McCleary Museum Event Center

Admission by donation

Reggie Garrett and Christine Gunn are a musical duo of unparalleled emotion and virtuosity. Reggie’s lyricism in his explorations of the variety and subtlety of human experience are supported and propelled into flight by Christine’s dynamic and sensuous musicality.

Colin Gage

Messy Jessy’s Bar and Grill in Aberdeen

Saturday, March 21 at 9 p.m.

Derina Harvey Band

Raymond Theatre

323 3rd St, Raymond

Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

Sunday Afternoon Live brings the Derina Harvey Band to the stage of the historic Raymond Theatre. Derina Harvey leads a Celtic ensemble of outstanding musicians — guitar, fiddle, and strong rhythm players.

$25/$5 for students at the door.

Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com, or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.

Live Folk Punk Music

Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m.

ART HQx, 413 7th Street in Hoquiam

Performances by Harbor Squallers, Job Smashing Window Creator, Stinky Slem and Rebbie the Roustabout

Doors open at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 6:30. $10 donation is requested but not required.

Grays Harbor College String Ensemble

Wellington Rehearsal Hall

Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m.

Free

Joel Gibson Jr.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Friday, March 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Brian Green Band

March 27-28

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Tiny Brewery Concert

Steam Donkey Brewing Company in Aberdeen

Saturday, March 28 at 9 p.m.

Champagne Sunday featuring husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen

Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Adults $20

Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17

GHC Students and 12 and Under free

Diamond Sharp Records: The Independent Dreams Tour

Rose’s Mexican Restaurant — Hoquiam

Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m.

Featuring Kuttl3ss and Jamrok

21+ Event

A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam

Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $35

Bon Débarras

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.

Adults $20 Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students

$17 GHC Students and 12 and under free