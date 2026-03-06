Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Spring Teen Group, sponsored by GH Beyond Survival, will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, for teens who are survivors of any kind of sexual abuse. For more information, call 360-533-9751.

Child Car Seat Check Up, hosted by Harbor Regional Health, is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March10, at the Warren Medical Service Building, 1006 H St.

Family Caregiver Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Olympia Area on Aging office. All caregivers are invited. For more information, call 360-538-2458.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street

Test of Time Car Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the downstairs meeting room at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. For more information, call 360-589-3341.

Grays Harbor Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room. For more information, visit graysharborgenealogy.com or email info@GraysHarborGenealogy.com

Dance Club of Grays Harbor’s monthly dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Hoquiam Elks. This is the last dance for the group.

MONTESANO

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

ELMA

Service Dog Demonstration, in partnership with Rolling Thunder, serving veterans with service-related disabilities, including PTSD and mobility challenges is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Elma Timberland Library. For more information, call 360470-2309.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Elma Methodist Church. Cost is $16 for those 5 and older. Takeout available by calling 360-470-0997.

NAMI Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m.Thursday, March 12, at Summit Pacific Wellness Center’s Ortquist conference room.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

McCleary Historical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at the museum.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

OCEAN SHORES

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a message for Sandy McClulloch.

Grays Harbor Chapter of Surfrider Foundation will meet at 2:15 p.m.Thursday, March 12, in the Ocean Shores Library for a presentation by Renee Koval, the Rise Above Plastics Coordinator for the Surfrider Foundation. The chapter is part of a national network of people who help protect the beaches through cleanups and education.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.