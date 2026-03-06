GGHI’s Lunch with the Mayors set for March 24

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc’s (GGHI) Lunch with the Mayors signature event is the community’s exclusive opportunity to meet with the mayors of Grays Harbor County.

Attendees will hear from each mayor during this roundtable event as they discuss their accomplishments, priorities and plans as well as answer questions from the floor. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rotary Log Pavilion located at 1401 Sargent Blvd. in Aberdeen.

Networking time with the presenters and fellow attendees begins at 11 a.m. The program will then begin at 11:30 a.m. sharp and conclude at 1 p.m.

Invited mayors include:

Doug Orr, Mayor of Aberdeen

Linda Springer, Mayor of Cosmopolis

Josh Collette, Mayor of Elma

Ben Winkelman, Mayor of Hoquiam

Brycen Huff, Mayor of McCleary

Tyler Trimble, Mayor of Montesano

Bill Breedlove, Mayor of Oakville

Frank Elduen, Mayor of Ocean Shores

Ed Welter, Mayor of Westport

A catered lunch by Kit’s Catering Kitchen is included in the cost of the event. If you have dietary restrictions, include them in the notes when purchasing your ticket or contact the GGHI office directly.

GGHI Signature Event Pricing – Registration will close on Tuesday, March 17 at 5 p.m.

GGHI Members – $35

GGHI Non-Members – $45

All guests are required to pre-register for this event. There will be no options to pay at the door and walk-ins will not be allowed. If you need assistance in registering, please contact GGHI at info@graysharbor.org or (360) 532-7888.

https://graysharborchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/16354